Anthrax’s Scott Ian Pays Tribute to His Father-in-Law Meat Loaf

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has honored the rock singer Meat Loaf, who died last week at age 74.

Meat Loaf was Ian's father-in-law. The late singer's real name was Michael Aday, and he was the adopted father of singer Pearl Aday. Pearl is married to Ian and has a 10-year-old son with him, Revel Ian.

Many musicians praised Meat Loaf in the immediate wake of his death last Thursday (Jan. 20). As a family member, the Anthrax rocker took a little bit more time on a tribute, which he has now shared publicly.

Alongside family photos of his late father-in-law, the Anthrax guitarist wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 23), "There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time. For now, what I know is that Meat's legacy will live on through his family — Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts."

Amanda is the daughter of Meat Loaf and his first wife, Leslie. She's also half-sister to Pearl, Leslie's daughter who was adopted by Meat Loaf and given his real surname, Aday, in 1979.

Scott added in his post, "Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. … I love you Meat."

Scott and Pearl have a rock group together, Motor Sister. Revel has also jammed with his dad and even once joined Foo Fighters onstage.

Last week, a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page revealed, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife, Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends."

The artist's manager, Michael Greene, also confirmed the death, as The New York Times reported. A cause of death for the 74-year-old was not given.

Meat Loaf's real name was Michael Lee Aday, but he was born Marvin Lee Aday on Sept. 27, 1947, in Dallas. He formed his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in Los Angeles in the 1960s. He went on to act on Broadway and make the album Bat Out of Hell with composer Jim Steinman. The pair reconvened in 1993 for Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which features the hit single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Anthrax are considered one of the "Big Four" thrash metal acts. Last year, they celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band with a series chronicling their history, Anthrax 40.