Motor Sister have started work on a follow-up to 2015's Ride, the debut album from the hard rock supergroup that features Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his wife, vocalist Pearl Aday. The band also includes guitarist Jim Wilson, bassist Joey Vera and drummer John Tempesta.

That's what the act recently revealed via social media. The recording news surfaced alongside a photo the musicians assembled in a studio, instruments in hand. See the pic down toward the bottom of this post.

"It begins…" the group shared Monday (March 9) on Instagram. "MOTOR SISTER is in the studio this week recording our NEW ALBUM." Also tagged in the accompanying image is musician and recording engineer Jay Ruston, the Anthrax and Steel Panther producer presumably helming the upcoming effort.

It was five years ago that Motor Sister first emerged on the music scene, the band initially sharing a video for Ride's "Fork in the Road." A performance clip for "A Hole" soon followed, as did a lyric video for "This Song Reminds Me of You." In 2015, the band discussed their formation with Loudwire. Shortly after that, Wilson offered some insight into his career that led to Motor Sister's arrival.

Wilson fronted the power trio Mother Superior and played in Henry Rollins' Rollins Band before forming the supergroup with Ian and Aday. Vera's past credits include work with Armored Saint and Fates Warning. Tempesta previously performed with Exodus, Testament, White Zombie and Helmet.