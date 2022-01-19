Anthrax’s Scott Ian Jams on Sepultura Cover With His 10-Year-Old Son

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old son, Revel Young Ian, could form a family-based groove metal band. That much is evident in a new video that shows the pair practicing Sepultura's classic Roots opener "Roots Bloody Roots" in the garage.

And talk about a garage band. The clip that Scott shared on Tuesday (Jan. 18) shows Revel — Scott's child with his wife, Pearl Aday — rocking the drums while his dad riffs the Max Cavalera-written metal staple on guitar. A seven-string guitar, to be exact.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Garage jam with my man!" Scott said on Instagram of the father-son metal session before apologizing for some sound issues. "Next time I'll turn the guitar up."

Revel is no rock novice. A few years ago, the budding musician joined Dave Grohl onstage at a Foo Fighters concert to play guitar on the Foos' "Everlong."

And Scott is anything if not a family man, on top of being an influential metal guitarist. He and wife Aday have a band together, a hard rock group with Jim Wilson and Joey Vera called Motor Sister.

"Roots" writer Cavalera keeps it all in the family too. His son Zyon Cavalera currently plays drums with him in Soulfly. Igor Cavalera, Max's brother, performed with him in Sepultura and Cavalera Conspiracy.

Anthrax are considered one of the "Big Four" acts in thrash metal. Last year, the New York-based group celebrated their 40th anniversary together with a series chronicling their history, Anthrax 40. Max left Sepultura in 1996; the Brazilian band has been fronted by vocalist Derrick Green since 1998.

Scott Ian + Son Revel Jam on Sepultura

Sepultura, "Roots Bloody Roots"