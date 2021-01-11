Liquid Tension Experiment — the prog group starring three Dream Theater members past and present as well as legendary bassist/Chapman Stick player Tony Levin — have announced LTE3, their third full length album and first since 1999.

"After over 20 years since the last time we recorded together, the four of us stepped into the studio and it was as if no time had passed at all! All of the magic that made the first two LTE albums so special was still there and we had such a great time making this record," exclaimed guitarist John Petrucci. "I’m extremely proud of what we created together and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

The new record, which will be released on March 26 through InsideOut Music, also reunites Petrucci with former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, who played on the guitarist's 2020 solo album, Terminal Velocity. It was the first album the two had made together since Dream Theater put out Black Clouds & Silver Linings in 2009.

Portnoy said of the forthcoming Liquid Tension Experiment album, "The best thing to come out of 2020 was this long-awaited reunion! And it was surely worth the wait as after all these years, the magic chemistry was still there and stronger than ever!"

Rounding out the two in the lineup is Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and Levin, an immensely accomplished prog musician with an eye-popping amount of credits (Discogs lists 1,202 credits), perhaps most well known for his contributions to King Crimson.

View the album art and track listing for LTE3 below and look for pre-orders to become available on Jan. 22. Listen to a teaser clip of new music as well.

Liquid Tension Experiment, LTE3 Teaser

Liquid Tension Experiment, 3 Album Art + Track Listing

1. "Hypersonic" (8:22)

2. "Beating The Odds" (6:09)

3. "Liquid Evolution" (3:23)

4. "The Passage Of Time" (7:32)

5. "Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey" (5:04)

6. "Rhapsody In Blue" (13:16)

7. "Shades Of Hope" (4:42)

8. "Key To The Imagination" (13:14)