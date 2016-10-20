Listen to Animals Sing Disturbed’s ‘Down With the Sickness’

If there's one thing the Internet never disappoints with, it's animal videos. How about when these furry favorites are combined with the music we love so much? We've found the answer in the video above with a clever mashup of a menagerie tearing into the Disturbed classic hit, "Down With the Sickness."

Though just a tad over a minute-and-a-half, this video crams in more than enough entertainment with the familiar sounds of dogs, birds, cats and the not so familiar sounds of koalas, or maybe they're just featured for the cute factor.

The beginning of the video features rapidly cut clips assembled to replicate the thumping opening of "Down With the Sickness" with some extra sound effects in place to round out the sound of a full band. A dog's bark is used when the signature riff comes in following the infamous "Oooh-wah-ah-ah-ah!"

Disturbed even caught wind of the hilarity, giving it an endorsement on their Facebook page (seen below), commenting, "Whoever did this...Thank you!!" with a string of crying with laughter emojis.

Disturbed will be wrapping up their tour with Chevelle and Nothing More tomorrow (Oct. 21) and a list of remaining stops can be seen at our 2016 Guide to Rock + Metal tours. For those who haven't had the chance to check out Disturbed live this year, redemption will come in the form of a new concert album, Live at Red Rocks, due Nov. 18.

