Live Frontman Claims Control of Band, Guitarist Fired Amidst Internal Drama

Live appear to be ready to move forward after some recent internal drama within the band had halted their progress. Singer Ed Kowalczyk had returned to the group in 2016, but their reunion efforts had stalled of late, with the singer revealing the internal strife in an Instagram post earlier this week. But according to the vocalist, he now has a controlling interest in the band, and one of the group's longtime members has been fired.

Posting on Instagram, Kowalczyk was seemingly answering a fan who had asked why he had not released new solo music as he had recently been working on some music. "I would love to perform - but it's not possible in the current situation with the band," stated the singer, before adding, "The three other original members are not speaking to each other - and I am stuck in the middle - and if I try to go solo, there is a good chance they will sue me again - so I have to do what's best for me and my family and try to stay out of litigation by not performing in public at all."

The singer continued, "Hopefully things change, but until then I have to lay low."

Things appear to have changed rather quickly after that posting, with Kowalczyk posting earlier today (June 21), "As of last evening, I own 55% of Live. Chad Taylor is fired. He will never stop the music again. Thank you all for your amazing love and support. I cried multiple times yesterday reading your comments and messages - it really means the world to me and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Live started their career in York, Pennsylvania in 1984, featuring the foursome of Kowalczyk, guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dalheimer and drummer Chad Gracey. They enjoyed a very successful run in the '90s and early 2000s with the albums Mental Jewelry, Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi, The Distance to Here, V and Songs From Black Mountain before Kowalczyk exited the band in 2009.

The other members initially formed The Gracious Few with Candlebox's Kevin Martin and Sean Hennesy before returning to Live and recruiting Unified Theory's Chris Shinn to handle vocals. After the 2014 album The Turn with Shinn, they eventually reunited with Kowalczyk in 2016 and release their Local 717 EP in 2018, also issuing the new songs "Love Lounge" and "Be a Giver, Man." They also enjoyed a successful 2019 tour run with fellow '90s favorites Bush.

But additional music from the band had yet to surface beyond the initial EP, with some starting to question the group's current status.

Earlier this week, Kowalczyk appeared on a new version of the Live song "Lightning Crashes," with dance / electronic artist Avira. Clarifying his involvement on the track, the singer stated, "I recorded all new vocals for this latest version of 'Lightning Crashes.' Nothing from the original recording in 1994 was used in any way." The song can be heard below and is available in multiple platforms here.

Live X AVIRA, "Lightning Crashes"