"It was a point I made decades ago that songs really stand the test of time."

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo recently joined Loudwire Nights, along with Live's Ed Kowalczyk, to celebrate the 30th anniversaries of their bands' albums Purple and Throwing Copper.

"It's really our way of being immortal," DeLeo said on Thursday night (Aug. 15). "Those songs live way past us."

Kowalczyk seemed to agree with his friend.

"It's so cool, we made music that still matters 30 years later," he told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"It still matters to people in a big way. It's this ongoing conversation that hasn't stopped, hasn't lost any steam."

Stone Temple Pilots and Live are embarking on a tour celebrating the ongoing legacies of Purple and Throwing Copper. The Jubilee Tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Concord, Calif., and runs through Sept. 15 with their final show in Indianapolis.

As much as DeLeo and Kowalczyk agreed about the strength of the songs on these 30-year-old records, they also were quick to celebrate the strength of the LPs themselves, too.

"We set out to make music like our peers that were inspiring us," Kowalczyk shared. "You're crazy to think that maybe somebody wants to hear what I have to say, you know? You have to be crazy to do that, and you have to just step out into it."

For DeLeo, he opened up about the success Stone Temple Pilots had with their debut album, Core, and how that influenced its follow-up, Purple.

"The more success you have on your first outing puts more pressure on your sophomore effort," he admitted.

"But, I have to say, I was sitting down with Jimmy Page one time and I said, 'What was your favorite Zeppelin record?' He said it was the first one because it gave him the chance to do the second one. Looking at that, Core really gave us the opportunity to make Purple."

