Livestream of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Announced – How + Where You Can Watch

As the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts near, there has now been a live streaming option announced for the upcoming Wembley Stadium show on Sept. 3. Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have teamed up with Paramount to bring the concert to viewers worldwide.

The concert will be presented in its entirety, directed for the viewing audience by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Fils & Creative. Viewers will be able to watch the full show streaming live and on demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms.

Those include: Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, September 3rd (11:30AM ET / 4:30PM BST). The concert will also be on demand globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, Sept. 3 and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of Sept. 5.

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount’s broadcast and cable channels globally. CBS Television Network will broadcast an hour-long rendering of the tribute concert on Saturday, Sept. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM EDT), while Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, Sept. 3 and other international territories on Sunday, Sept. 4, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air globally in September.

How to Watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Meanwhile, the concert lineups for both the Sept. 3 Wembley Stadium show in London and the Sept. 27 Kia Forum show in Los Angeles have continued to grow. In London, viewers will be treated to guest appearances by Travis Barker (Blink-182), Martin Chambers (The Pretenders), Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Kesha, Luke Spiller (The Struts) and Lars Ulrich (Metallica) joining the lineup that already featured Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction / NHC), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders), Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Greg Kurstin (The Bird and the Bee), Geddy Lee (Rush), Alex Lifeson (Rush), Brian May (Queen), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Nile Rodgers (Chic), Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor (Queen), Rufus Taylor (The Darkness), Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

In Los Angeles, concertgoers will be treated to special appearances by Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King (Level 42) and Lars Ulrich (Metallica) have been added to a lineup that includes Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction / NHC), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Greg Kurstin (The Bird and the Bee), Geddy Lee (Rush), Alex Lifeson (Rush), Brian May (Queen), Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons (KISS), Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Luke Spiller (The Struts), Roger Taylor (Queen), Rufus Taylor (The Darkness), Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age), Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Patrick Wilson (Weezer) and a special appearance by Chevy Metal.

There will also be a charitable tie with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts. Tickets and merch sales will benefit Music Support and MusiCares, both charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineups

