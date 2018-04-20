Good news for old school headbangers as classic metal vets Lizzy Borden have re-emerged. My Midnight Things marks their first album since 2007's Appointment With Death and the band has debuted the title track to the forthcoming record.

If there's one thing that Lizzy Borden have never been shy on, it's hooks. "My Midnight Things" strips down conventional songwriting to its essence, hinging on just one vocal melody throughout the song's nearly four-and-a-half minute runtime. The band shifts the mood from morbid and vampiric to anthemic and dominant, anchored by an arena-born beat and passionate vocal performance from frontman Lizzy Borden.

This new record marks just the third for the group in the new millennium and will be their seventh overall. Both Borden and drummer Joey Scott produced My Midnight Things and the singer commented, "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that. My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound." Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) handled the album's mix and it was mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).

"I've already started working on the 'My Midnight Things' show, and I really can't wait to play these songs live," the frontman said of upcoming plans. "There are so many talented players out there in the world, I know I will find the right musicians to be on stage with me in my touring band in the new show. And just based on what is being talked about so far, it will be the best show I've ever done. I really do feel a new excitement that I have not felt in years. The best is yet to come."

My Midnight Things is set for a June 15 release on Metal Blade and you can see the album art and tracklisting below. Check out the title track in the video above and if you like what you hear, pre-order the album, in a variety of formats, here.

Lizzy Borden, My Midnight Things Artwork + Track Listing

1. My Midnight Things

2. Obsessed with You

3. Long May They Haunt Us

4. The Scar Across My Heart

5. A Stranger to Love

6. The Perfect Poison

7. Run Away with Me

8. Our Love Is God

9. My Midnight Things (Reprise)

10. We Belong to the Shadows

