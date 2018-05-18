My Midnight Things is the first new album from Lizzy Borden in 11 years. The singer has already previewed the album with the title track and is now partnering with Loudwire to bring you the premiere of "Long May They Haunt Us."

Maintaining a steady arena beat, Lizzy conjures a dark but jovial atmosphere laced with anthemic, bleeding melodies. There's a tinge of classic glitter rock present on "Long May They Haunt Us" as the singer works in sublime hooks amid the bouncing rhythms. The funereal and celebratory moods should clash, but they defy the odds and work in harmony, guiding Borden's lyrical muse as he slinks around in black and white body paint and stalks a graveyard spirit.

"'Long May They Haunt Us' is the most meaningful song on the My Midnight Things album," says Borden. "It’s about those people that are no longer in our lives but we still think about them every single day. They haunt us with more than a memory, a haunt that we hope will never go away."

Watch the video above and pre-order My Midnight Things, which will be released through Metal Blade on June 15, here. The album was mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath) and mastered by Tom Baker (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie). "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound."

Lizzy Borden will be celebrating the album's release with a special party on June 14 at the Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas. The event will be hosted by headbanger comedian Jim Florentine and includes giveaways, drink specials and signed CDs and LPs for purchase. Fans can RSVP at mymidnightparty@gmail.com.

"I've already started working on the 'My Midnight Things' show and I really can't wait to play these songs live," the singer says of upcoming plans. "There are so many talented players out there in the world, I know I will find the right musicians to be on stage with me in my touring band in the new show. And just based on what is being talked about so far, it will be the best show I've ever done. I really do feel a new excitement that I have not felt in years. The best is yet to come."