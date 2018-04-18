In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 18, 2018:

- Marilyn Manson has revealed that he'll join X Japan for their Coachella performance this weekend. Manson posted a photo of himself with band leader Yoshiki on Instagram, revealing the news. The rocker also admitted the surreal nature of playing a festival he was once banned from. The performance takes place this Saturday (April 21).

- The upcoming MC50 tour will provide fans with a Soundgarden reunion of sorts. Kim Thayil has already been announced as part of Wayne Kramer's lineup for the MC50 shows, but drummer Matt Cameron will reportedly join as a special guest at the Northside Festival in Denmark on June 8, according to The Pulse of Radio. This would be the first time Thayil and Cameron have shared the stage since their time with Soundgarden.

- Deafheaven debuted their "Honeycomb" song earlier this week. Now we have news on a full album. Ordinary Corrupt Human Love will arrive on July 13. The band's fourth release found the band reuniting with producer Jack Shirley and borrows its title from Graham Greene's The End of the Affair, reflecting a yearning romanticism throughout the disc. Look for the band back out on the road in July and August at these stops.

- According to Joe Perry, Aerosmith are starting to map out plans for their 50th anniversary. He told the Atlantic City Weekly, "In 2019 we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that."

- Tool have added two more stops to their series of music clinics, with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia being added to the itinerary. Stage AE will play host to the Pittsburgh clinic on May 21 and the Philadelphia clinic will take place at the Fillmore on May 23. For more details, click here.

- Ihsahn has unleashed a new track called "Wake" to streaming services. Take a listen via Spotify here. The song is featured on his Amr album, due May 4.

- Welcome back, Lizzy Borden. The musician has announced plans for his first new album in 11 years. My Midnight Things will be released by Metal Blade Records on June 15, featuring the songs "Obsessed With You" and "The Scar Across My Heart." "Although we have stayed busy touring all over the world, I missed being a recording artist. I look at the new album as a new beginning, I pushed the restart button on my career," Borden says. The disc can be pre-ordered here.

- Jeff Scott Soto has revealed that his Soto solo band have added bassist Tony Dickinson to their lineup after the passing of David Z. last year. "It was the one, and only natural choice for us after losing our brother David in the horrific accident last year. Tony wrote, and played on two singles for us on both SOTO albums, 'The Fall' and 'FreakShow.' He is phenomenally talented, and a great friend. He will fit right in with us, and I cannot wait for more of his contributions as we move the band forward," says Soto. The band has started working on a new album, which will tentatively arrive in early 2019.

- Candlemass have announced a May 25 street date for their new House of Doom EP. The set features the title track, with "Flowers of Deception," "Fortuneteller" and "Dolls on a Wall" finishing out the set. You can pre-order here. There will also be a special 10" etched vinyl featuring an epic version of the title track that fans can win by playing the House of Doom game starting on April 27.

- Circle June 8 on your calendar, as TNT will return with their latest album, XII. The band has started rolling out new music, with fans able to listen to the new song "Tears in My Eyes" right here. To pre-order, head here.

- Angel Vivaldi will hit the road with Hyvmine and Rusty Cooley's Day of Reckoning on the "Melodic Decadence" summer tour. "This tour will visually reflect the concept of what my newest release, Synapse, is all about. Much like the writing process, which included me painting my studio 9 different colors for each song, I plan to use the stage as a blank canvas to vividly bring the audience into that experience with me, but in a live setting. I am anxious to perform Synapse from beginning-to-end in addition to fan favorites for a night of sensory immersion they won’t soon forget," says Vivaldi. Dates start June 22 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and continue through July 21 in Clifton, N.J. See all of the scheduled stops here.