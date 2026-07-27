A New Zealand metal show featuring veteran band Devilskin turned truly sick in one of the more extreme ways possible when someone in the audience managed to defecate on the floor, leading to a messy mosh pit and a few vomiting pit goers.

What Exactly Happened at Devilskin's Performance?

Alt-metal vets Devilskin were in town celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their Be Like the River album, which topped the New Zealand charts back in 2016. But about halfway into their set (way past song No. 2), someone in the pit decided have a BM in the midst of all the chaos. According to the Otago Daily Times, one middle-aged audience member was identified as they "shook a log" from their trousers.

One concertgoer, who declined to be identified, told the local paper, "It was a rock and metal concert, so there was a lot of jumping. And then eventually someone must have, like, looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of shit, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, like, all over the floor."

They added, "It's on people's feet. People are wearing skirts and shit is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh — just vomited on the shit — and then everyone else starts vomiting.”

The witness confirmed that it wasn't a "Baby Ruth" situation and described the dump as "huge" and "massive," and added, "I haven't seen one that big before. I thought it was some guy's shoe, it was so big. It was unbelievable."

What Happened After the Feces Was Discovered?

The witness told the Otago Daily Times that the smell from the mixture of excrement and vomit became too much for some concert goers.

"Basically, once it was realized that there was a stinking biohazard on the ground, they actually paused the concert for a bit while some poor souls cleaned it all up," revealed the witness. "When this was happening, there's people in the foyer and you would have thought someone had died. They were just bawling their eyes out — they were just hysterical. There was one lady with vomit in her hair, shit on her legs and just crying, crying, crying.”

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Though the area where the incident took place was cleaned and the concert was allowed to resume, nobody seemed eager to get back in the put.

Another concert goer remarked to the paper, "Honestly, I have never seen anything go down like that at a concert before. [It was] feral. The stink! There were heaps of people dry retching and someone else vomited on the dance floor. It was feral. I’ve been to a lot of gigs and never experienced that."

Who Did It?

Security and local police were eventually said to have tracked down the "middle-aged" man who dropped the loose deuce and was identified by a witness. But, according to the paper, Dunedin police did not file any charges against the offender.

As for Devilskin, they put that shit behind them and will take the stage, hopefully duty free, at the Tauranga Mercury Baypark Stadium Lounge in New Zealand on July 31. More shows on the Be Like the River 10th anniversary tour will keep flowing into late October.

Below, see some other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026.