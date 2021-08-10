This year's Lollapalooza was memorable for a lot of reasons, but one lesser-known fact is that the festival actually helped the state of Illinois reach a record in marijuana sales.

Digital Music News reports that recreational marijuana dispensaries in the state reached $127.8 million in sales in July. The monthly sales were up 10 percent from what they had been in May, which was a bit higher than June.

The spike in sales was largely due to the number of tourists who traveled to Illinois for the festival. As per the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, $42 million of the $127.8 million was in sales to out-of-state residents, and the remainder was people who live in the state. That out-of-state sales total was a 16 percent increase from the month of June.

"We saw thousands of festivalgoers over the weekend at our River North store, making it our biggest weekend to date," Cresco Labs spokesperson Jason Erkes told Patch. "Summer tourism and the Lollapalooza attendees were strong contributors to July's out-of-state sales."

Recreational marijuana became legal in the state of Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020, joining New York, New Jersey, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts and more. It was the 11th state to legalize recreational use, but it still hasn't been legalized on the federal level.

Among the rock acts that performed at the festival were Foo Fighters, Journey and Limp Bizkit — who actually witnessed a spike in their own sales following the weekend. The band's song sales doubled after their performance, which also saw frontman Fred Durst debut his viral new look.

Overall, it was a successful weekend for many.