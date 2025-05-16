Austin, Texas psych-rockers Lord Buffalo shared a second statement on Wednesday in light of drummer Yamal Said's detainment and the cancellation of their European tour.

The self-described "psych-Americana" band announced on Wednesday that Said, a "Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder)," was "forcibly removed from our flight to Europe by Customs and Border Patrol [Protection] at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, May 12."

In their follow-up statement, shared later that day, Lord Buffalo wrote: "We appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support from y’all today. We still know very little about the situation, but we have been asked by our drummer’s family and his legal team to respect their privacy while this situation evolves. We intend to do so, and we send all our love their way. We’ll share updates from the family when we can. Thanks again for everyone’s support."

Yamal Said's Detainment May Be Related to a Criminal Warrant, Not Immigration

News of Said's detainment and Lord Buffalo's ensuing tour cancelation enraged music fans and further stoked the discourse regarding President Donald Trump's sweeping overhaul of immigration and border security, with a goal to reach one million annual deportations.

However, Austin-based radio station KUT News reported on Wednesday that Said's removal from the plane seemed to be related to a criminal warrant rather than his immigration status.

According to online jail records, the drummer is currently being held in a jail in Tarrant County — the largest city of which is Fort Worth — for allegedly violating a protective order, or restraining order, multiple times in the past year. This is a felony in Texas that could result in up to two years of jail time if convicted.

“It’s not uncommon for people to get pulled off of planes entering the U.S. and departing from the U.S. when they have felony warrants," George Lobb, an Austin-based criminal defense attorney, told KUT News. Longtime immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch also told the outlet that criminal convictions can lead to deportation for green card holders.