A gamer's 300-percent fast Guitar Hero II speedrun on Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic "Free Bird" has now amassed nearly 50,000 views on YouTube after the gamer, who goes by CarnyJared, recently streamed the almost unbelievable feat on Twitch.

CarnyJared claims that with his lightning-fast "Free Bird" full combo, he has overtaken the previous world record for speed on the expert-level Guitar Hero II song. As Classic Rock noted, the nine-minute "Free Bird" is the last song that players unlock in Career Mode on Guitar Hero II; it gives players multiple warning prompts before attempting.

"This is the cumulative effort of many months," CarnyJared explains. "It took 533 FC runs to the solo and countless hours of frustration, but finally the Free Bird world record is absolutely annihilated."

The gamer continues, "Previous WR was 235 percent, this is 300 perecent. I now hold every major Guitar Hero 2 world record. Time to beat Through the Fire and Flames FC record and take Guitar Hero 3."

Thanking his online viewers, CarnyJared adds, "I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Thank you so much for the support. I love you all."

Is 'Free Bird' Difficult?

"Free Bird" is a challenging song to perform whether you are a musician or a gamer. It is renowned for its extended guitar solos, particularly the triple guitar solo that occurs near the end of it.

Skynyrd guitarists Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Ed King all contributed to this iconic section, the three engaging in a musical conversation that highlights their technical prowess and chemistry. The solo section has become a defining moment in rock music history, showcasing the Southern rock genre's emphasis on guitar virtuosity.

CarnyJared's "Free Bird" Speedrun