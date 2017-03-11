There's a lot happening for the world's leading fast-food themed Black Sabbath cover band dressed as McDonald's characters. That's right, we're talking about Mac Sabbath, the band that parodies songs from metal's progenitors with altered lyrics to better suite their theme! Their viral sensation "Pair-a-Buns" (Sabbath's "Paranoid") will be getting an official release to coincide with their new coloring book which is available on their current co-headlining tour.

The song will be issued on a Flexi Disc that is exclusively available in the coloring activity book that will allow fans to bring black and white images of the band in peculiar situations to life, as well as complete other fun past times like connecting the dots and solving mazes. Check out the video below to see singer Ronald Osbourne guide you through some of the book's pages as well as a look at the "Pair-a-Buns" Flexi Disc.

Mac Sabbath recently kicked off the 'Mockstrosity' tour, which will surely prove itself to be one of the most outrageous tours in all of 2017. Joining the fast-food lovers will be Metalachi, the world's only heavy metal Mariachi band as well as Okilly Dokilly, the "Nedal" outfit based off The Simpsons fan-favorite character Ned Flanders.

The tour kicked off in Omaha, Neb. on March 8 and will primarily focus on the midwest and east coast, including four stops in New York alone. Over the course of the final three dates, the 'Mockstrosity' tour will hit the other side of the U.S. with two California dates and one in Las Vegas before it all winds down on April 8. See the full list of stops below.

Mac Sabbath Coloring Book

Mac Sabbath, Metalachi, Okilly Dokilly 2017 'Mockstrosity' Tour Dates

3/08 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

3/09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

3/10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

3/11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's Rock Club

3/12 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre

3/14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Firebird

3/15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit In

3/16 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

3/17 - Lexington, Ky. @ Cosmic Charlies

3/18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

3/19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Woodward Theater - No Metalachi

3/21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

3/22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

3/23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Tralf Music Hall

3/24 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theater

3/25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

3/26 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Revolution Music Hall

3/28 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

3/29 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

3/30 - Richmond, Va. @ The Boradberry

3/31 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

4/01 - Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle Music Hall

4/02 - Memphis, Tenn. @ New Daisy Theatre

4/05 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick - No Okilly Dokilly

4/06 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

4/08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theatre

