Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Pop-Punk Song ‘Concert for Aliens’ — Listen

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new pop-punk song called "Concert for Aliens."

The track, another collaboration between Kelly and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is the latest taste of the rapper's upcoming pop-punk LP Tickets to My Downfall, which is due for release later this year.

Check out the new song below:

"Concert for Aliens" follows the successful release of MGK's previous pop-punk track "Bloody Valentine," which has amassed over 100,000,000 global streams.

Speaking to Zane Lowe earlier in the year about his upcoming album and ongoing collaboration with Barker, Machine Gun Kelly said, “This whole thing started out with one studio session. We’ve been great friends for a decade. So this was just like, ‘Hey, let’s just do a random day of work...'

“And it was so powerful that Travis was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m blocking off two months of my life and we’re doing this album.’"

MGK has teased that another track from Tickets to My Downfall is set to drop this week, so if you're a fan of the rapper's recent foray into pop punk, keep your eyes peeled.

Machine Gun Kelly "Concert for Aliens" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Intro]

Alright

[Verse 1]

The headlines say "The world is over"

What ever happened to a fairytale ending?

You can't pass if you don't know the codeword

I'm inside a UFO crash landing

I'm in a room by the door with a space invader

I know that I'm immature

But at least I'm not a goddamn failure

[Chorus]

SOS, I'm callin'

SOS, I'm callin' out

SOS, I'm fallin'

SOS, I'm fallin' now

[Post-Chorus]

Upside down, upside down, upside down

My life is rollercoaster, rollercoaster

Get me off this rollercoaster

(Get me off this rollercoaster)

[Verse 2]

I heard you never graduated from high school

The food sucked and the kids were awful

I know you wanted me to go to law school

I dyed my hair, pierced my nostril

I know I've done this before

But it's a mind eraser

I'm wakin' up in on the floor

I gotta get my life back later

[Chorus]

SOS, I'm callin'

SOS, I'm callin' out

SOS, I'm fallin'

SOS, I'm fallin' now

[Post-Chorus]

Upside down, upside down, upside down

My life is a rollercoaster, rollercoaster

Get me off this rollercoaster

[Bridge]

I'm in too deep, I feel too much

I'm insecure, I fuck things up

I'm in too deep, I feel too much

I'm insecure, I did, fuck

[Chorus]

SOS, I'm callin'

SOS, I'm callin' out

SOS, I'm fallin'

SOS, I'm fallin' now

I'm callin', I'm callin', I'm callin', I'm callin' out

I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin' now

I'm callin' (SOS), I'm callin', I'm callin', I'm callin' out

I'm fallin' (SOS), I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin' now

[Outro]

Fuck, I said the wrong lyric

Ooh, keep that