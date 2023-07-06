Machine Gun Kelly Does His Best to Not Hurt Fan Who Asked to Be Punched in the Face

At a recent concert, Machine Gun Kelly playfully satisfied a fan's request to be punched in the face, doing his best not to actually hurt them.

While onstage performing at the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on July 1, MGK spotted a fan in the front row who was holding up a sign that read, "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face."

It's an odd request, which goes without saying and the timing is also quite remarkable. Over the last few weeks, fans have pelted pop singers with items and some of the incidents resulted in injury to the performers. Adele addressed the problem earlier this week, daring those in attendance to throw something at her, threatening, "I'll fucking kill you" if anyone followed through.

Meanwhile, in rock, it's a bit of the inverse as this one fan really wanted to be hit with MGK's closed fist.

It seems about as one-sided as the near fight between Machine Gun Kelly and UFC legend Conor McGregor when a scuffle ensued at the 2021 VMAs, which the rapper-turned-pop-punk star seemed to realize when considering the fan's request.

"Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude, that shit is gonna hurt. And if I punch you, obviously I’m gonna want to punch the fuck outta you. I’m gonna feel bad, you’re front row singing all the words. I don’t know… it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider,” he said, mixing in bravado with common sense dignity.

In the video below, MGK is seen offstage in front of fans at the barricade while playing "My Ex's Best Friend," the penultimate song of the night. He grabs one end of the fan's sign and delivers a light tap to the face and darts off, turning around to say, "I love you," while pointing back at the fan.

Machine Gun Kelly Playfully Punches Fan in the Face