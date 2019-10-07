It's on! After revealing their two new touring members and a few details about what's to come on their upcoming dates, Machine Head have officially announced the first 2020 North American tour leg supporting the 25th anniversary of the Burn My Eyes album.

As previously stated, Machine Head will be playing two sets per night, with the first featuring returning Machine Head members Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern joined by recently announced guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka and drummer Matt Alston. After rocking through a number of their modern classics, the group will then invite original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader to join them as they revisit the Burn My Eyes album in full.

The new tour kicks off Jan. 16 in Phoenix, covering the country and dipping into Canada before coming to a conclude at Anaheim's House of Blues. See all of the scheduled dates listed below and head here for ticketing info.

Flynn says of the run, “North American Head Cases, you have been patiently waiting for what seems like for-goddamned-EVER, thank you for your patience, but we are now ready to CRUSH YOUR FUCKING SKULLS!! So ready to get back on the road in the U.S. Biggest production we have ever had, most insane line-up we have ever had, we have leveled-the-fuck-up for this run! Ready to bring you three hours of blood, sweat, tears, pain, rage, and life-affirming metal. Let's fucking do this!!"

MacEachern adds, “North America! I promised you tour dates… well, your time has come!! Don’t you dare miss this special moment in musical history, as we pay 25 years of tribute to Burn My Eyes! The band is sounding tight as ever, and the spirits are high. Come relive your adolescent angst and rage with MACHINE HEAD!!”

Logan Mader chimes in, “North America! We’re just now finishing rehearsals with full production in Germany for the first leg and holy sh*t... the sound, the lights, the feel and fire are epic beyond anything I’ve ever been a part of!!! Can’t wait to bring it to the USA and Canada aye! My brain is overloaded with excitement, emotion and adrenaline!!!”.

Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “After 24 years have past since I having done any touring in the U.S. with Machine Head I'm so looking forward to bringing this incredible tour to the masses. I can honestly say, I think the U.S. 'Head Cases' will be absolutely blown away by the BME 25th Anniversary tour. I can't wait to destroy the states next year!!!!”

Newcomers Kieltyka and Alston also have their say, with the guitarist stating, "It’s a huge privilege to be a part of this amazing tour. #BurnMyEyes25 tour reaches more and more places. After rehearsals and pre-production in Germany, I can confirm there’s no way you can miss out on this tour!!" Alston concludes, "I'm so stoked to be part of the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour - being on stage with Robb, Jared & Vogg; performing songs i grew up listening to and in front of thousands of HeadCases is just amazing! AND then being able to have my face melted by the BurnMyEyes show...it just doesn't get much better than that!! We really can't wait to be able to bring this tour to the Machine Head fans of North America! You'd be crazy to miss it, that's for sure!"

In addition to the general admission ticketing starting this Friday (Oct. 11), there will VIP pre-sales starting tomorrow (Oct. 8) at 10AM local time. An extremely limited amount of VIP packages will be granted to 30 "Head Cases" per show. Get details here.

Machine Head 2020 North American Tour

Jan. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Jan. 18 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey

Jan. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Jan. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Jan. 22 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Jan. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 27 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Jan. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Ritz Ybor

Jan. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Jan. 31 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 1 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Feb. 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Feb. 5 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Feb. 7 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Feb. 8 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Feb. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Feb. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Feb. 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot

Feb. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Feb. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 21 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 22 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nuclear Blast