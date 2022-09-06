Machine Head Reveal Late Fall 2022 U.S. Headline Tour

Machine Head are bringing Of Kingdom and Crown to your town ... or at least pretty close! Robb Flynn and the guys will be rocking tunes from their latest album, as well as fan favorites from throughout their career when they return to the road stateside in November and December.

The band just released their tenth studio album, so that means it's time to get back on tour to promote their latest musical offering. The trek will get underway Nov. 3 in Fresno, Calif., crossing the country before circling back to the West Coast for a Dec. 23 finale in Sacramento, Calif. See all the dates, cities and venues listed toward the bottom of this post.

Flynn says of the run, "We're fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America. We have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album Of Kingdom and Crown, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!!"

He adds, "The reaction to our 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)' shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this U.S. run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night. We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed Electric Happy Hour for you Head Cases over the pandemic, the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep-cuts, the random cover songs, it gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted every night was liberating. It’s not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!”

Bassist Jared MacEachern adds, “We’re finally bringing Of Kingdom and Crown and more to you, America! We're gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks and crannies kind of run. We’re gonna be raging right in each others faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"

There will be a Blabbermouth pre-sale kicking off tomorrow (Sept. 7) at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale set to start this Friday (Sept. 9) at 10MAM local time. In addition, there will be a limited number of VIP packages available for shows as well. Get details on that here.

Machine Head 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55

Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Nov. 8 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Nov. 12 - Casper, Wyo. @ The Gaslight Social

Nov. 13 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

Nov. 15 - Minot, N.D. @ The Original

Nov. 16 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing

Nov. 18 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Bigs Bar

Nov. 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Nov. 20 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

Nov. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Nov. 22 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

Nov. 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Center

Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 26 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Nov. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Nov. 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends

Nov. 30 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Dec. 1 - Portland, Maine @ Portland House of Music

Dec. 2 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Dec. 3 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Dec. 4 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Dec. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Dec. 7 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

Dec. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Dec. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl

Dec. 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Dec. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Dec. 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Dec. 15 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Dec. 16 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights

Dec. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE

Dec. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live Inside Stage

Dec. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Dec. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

Dec. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 23 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades