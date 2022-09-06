Machine Head Reveal Late Fall 2022 U.S. Headline Tour
Machine Head are bringing Of Kingdom and Crown to your town ... or at least pretty close! Robb Flynn and the guys will be rocking tunes from their latest album, as well as fan favorites from throughout their career when they return to the road stateside in November and December.
The band just released their tenth studio album, so that means it's time to get back on tour to promote their latest musical offering. The trek will get underway Nov. 3 in Fresno, Calif., crossing the country before circling back to the West Coast for a Dec. 23 finale in Sacramento, Calif. See all the dates, cities and venues listed toward the bottom of this post.
Flynn says of the run, "We're fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America. We have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album Of Kingdom and Crown, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!!"
He adds, "The reaction to our 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)' shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this U.S. run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night. We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed Electric Happy Hour for you Head Cases over the pandemic, the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep-cuts, the random cover songs, it gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted every night was liberating. It’s not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!”
Bassist Jared MacEachern adds, “We’re finally bringing Of Kingdom and Crown and more to you, America! We're gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks and crannies kind of run. We’re gonna be raging right in each others faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"
There will be a Blabbermouth pre-sale kicking off tomorrow (Sept. 7) at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale set to start this Friday (Sept. 9) at 10MAM local time. In addition, there will be a limited number of VIP packages available for shows as well. Get details on that here.
Machine Head 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55
Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Nov. 8 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
Nov. 12 - Casper, Wyo. @ The Gaslight Social
Nov. 13 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
Nov. 15 - Minot, N.D. @ The Original
Nov. 16 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing
Nov. 18 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Bigs Bar
Nov. 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove
Nov. 20 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
Nov. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Nov. 22 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
Nov. 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Center
Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 26 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Nov. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Nov. 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends
Nov. 30 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Dec. 1 - Portland, Maine @ Portland House of Music
Dec. 2 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Dec. 3 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Dec. 4 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Dec. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Dec. 7 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud
Dec. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Dec. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl
Dec. 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
Dec. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Dec. 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Dec. 15 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
Dec. 16 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights
Dec. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE
Dec. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live Inside Stage
Dec. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Dec. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
Dec. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Dec. 23 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades