On Sept. 26, various Australian outlets began to report heartbreaking news claiming that AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has been suffering from dementia. Reports weren't 100-percent certain, but sadly, the Young family has officially confirmed the guitarist's condition.

Reports from the Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian suggested that Malcolm Young's mysterious health issue was dementia brought on by a stroke. Up to that point, the Young family chose not to specify what caused Malcolm to step away from AC/DC while conflicting reports pointed towards a stroke, dementia, Alzheimer's and even cancer.

It turns out that Malcolm, 61, has been stricken with at least one of the aforementioned conditions. Though the guitarist's dementia is widely thought to have been caused by a stroke, the Young family has not revealed what prefaced Malcolm's current condition.

In a statement issued to People, the Young's offered a short piece of insight:

Malcolm is suffering from dementia and the family thanks you for respecting their privacy.

Last week, AC/DC announced that their new album will be called 'Rock or Bust' and will see a Dec. 2 release. The iconic act also confirmed that Malcolm Young would not be returning to the band in any capacity. A new AC/DC song, 'Play Ball,' was also featured in a new MLB Postseason trailer.

Once again, we'd like to wish Malcolm Young and his loved ones the very best.