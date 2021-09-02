Mammoth WVH Add on to 2021 Fall Tour Dates

Mammoth WVH were already booked into early October playing a mix of their own shows and opening dates for Guns N' Roses. But they've just added a handful of new stops to the itinerary that will take them through a majority of October.

The stops include their rescheduled West Hollywood show that was initially scheduled for Aug. 18 that had to be pushed over COVID issues. That show is now taking place Oct. 12 at the Whisky a Go Go and kicks off the run of new shows. The trek also concluded on Oct. 23 in Atlanta at the Shaky Knees festival that was previously announced.

Plush will serve as the opening act for all other dates on the tour. Tickets for the show are currently available at the Mammoth WVH website. You can also see the band's remaining tour dates and ticketing info leading up to the newly announced shows there as well.

Mammoth WVH are touring in support of their self-titled debut album.

Mammoth WVH Newly Announced Fall Tour Dates

Oct. 12 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go *

Oct. 15 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Oct. 16 - Lincoln, N.Y. @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Kattfest

Oct. 19 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Oct. 20 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees *

* previously announced shows not including Plush