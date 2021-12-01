Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey are just two of many younger rock bands raising up the scene right now, despite whatever "rock is dead" believers may think.

Mammoth WVH went on a big tour with Guns N' Roses earlier this year, and Dirty Honey were out with The Black Crowes. Now, the two fledgling groups will be heading out on the road together in early 2022 for a co-headlining run dubbed the Young Guns Tour.

Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez spoke with Mammoth WVH mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen as well as Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle about the tour, and why many rock 'n' roll fans seem to resent the idea of new bands getting popular.

"I think a heavy slice of that is nostalgia about things being better back in the day, and more attention being put on other genres currently. But I think if you say 'rock is dead,' you're wrong. And I think that's a big point of this tour, is that we are the 'young guns' of the genre, and we're here to prove that we can do it just as good as the old guys," Van Halen remarked.

"I would argue better in a lot of cases quite honestly," LaBelle added. "Rock fans do seem to be somewhat angry anytime a newer act comes on the scene and starts to make waves. I remember when Greta [Van Fleet] came out, it was like a total mixed bag of people just absolutely shitting on them, or people loving them."

LaBelle noted that he was supportive of Greta Van Fleet and thought they were awesome, especially because their success helped aim the spotlight toward other younger rock bands.

"Who cares that there may be some nostalgia in the sound of their music? It's a good thing for all of us that they're having success — why would we hate on them?"

The full interview will air in January ahead of the Young Guns Tour kickoff, so be sure to check it out then.

