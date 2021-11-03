Mammoth WVH + Dirty Honey Announce 2022 ‘Young Guns’ Co-Headline Tour Dates

The rock revival continues in 2022 as two of the breakout acts of recent years bringing a focus back to straight forward rock 'n' roll are teaming up for a co-headline tour. Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will get 2022 off on the right foot pairing up for the "Young Guns" tour, set to kick off in late January.

The 30-date co-headliner will get underway on Jan. 21, with the two bands alternating the closing spot during the run. “We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September. As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music,” explains Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen.

“People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n’ roll is definitely very much alive and well,” said Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle. “We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove.”

The trek comes as Mammoth WVH are continuing support of their highly regarded 2021 self-titled debut, while Dirty Honey caused quite a stir themselves with their self-titled set. Both artist also helped advance their bands in 2021 on top tour packages, with Mammoth WVH opening dates for Guns N' Roses, while Dirty Honey were paired with Black Crowes on their Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary tour.

Artist ticket pre-sales for both acts start tomorrow (Nov. 4) at 10AM local time with the pre-sale password: YOUNGGUNS. The general public on-sale date is this Friday (Nov. 5) at 10AM local time. Check here.

Mammoth WVH / Dirty Honey "Young Guns" 2022 North American Tour

Jan. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Jan. 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Jan. 25 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 28 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Jan. 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Jan. 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 1 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Feb. 2 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 4 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Feb. 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Feb. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Feb. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando

Feb. 12 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Feb. 15 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Feb. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 22 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Feb. 24 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Feb. 27 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

March 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

March 4 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 5 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Casino

