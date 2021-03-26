Mammoth WVH Debuts Two New Songs, One Heavy + One Melodic
Wolfgang Van Halen has debuted a pair of new songs — "Think It Over" and "Don't Back Down" off the debut Mammoth WVH album, due June 11.
These two tracks follow the touching first single, "Distance," which will appear on the record as a bonus track, and its followup, "You're to Blame." Offering further insight on the highly-anticipated album, "Think It Over" is a more laid back affair with a melodic, pop edge, while "Don't Back Down" relies on aggression, speedier tempos and pile-driving rhythms.
Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) and listen to both songs toward the bottom of the page.
Mammoth WVH will be released through EX1/Explorer Music Group and pre-orders can be placed here.
Van Halen, who played all instruments and sang on each one of the album's 14 tracks, debuted his live band in a February performance of "Distance" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song was released last year shortly after the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen, and was intended to be a standalone single. The music video featured footage of Wolfgang and Eddie from his infancy through the present day.
Mammoth WVH, "Don't Back Down" Lyrics
Breathe it in
All the madness around you
Feelin' like it's the end of days
Thrown aside
Now you know that you want to
They don't know better anyway
Yeah!
Everybody's goin' crazy
Yeah!
Won't be long until we're dead and gone
A revival
Another reprisal
Hurry up
Better not be late
Time to go
Need to know that you're in this
Take a stand
Don't hesitate
Yeah!
Everybody's goin' crazy
Yeah!
Won't be long until we're dead and gone
(Hold on)
Don't back down
Just don't back down
Don't back down
Just don't back down
(Hold on)
Don't back down
Just don't back down
Don't back down
Just don't back down
(Hold on)
Don't back down
Just don't back down
Don't back down
Just don't back down
(Hold on)
Don't back down
Just don't back down
Don't back down
Just don't back down
Spew the hate
Ain't it great now that we're through?
Eyes are open
You've made your case
Now you're done
I don't think that you need to
They won't know
Yeah!
Everybody's goin' crazy
Yeah!
Don't you look away
Yeah!
Everybody's goin' crazy
Yeah!
Won't be long until we're dead
Dead and gone
Dead and gone
Mammoth WVH, "Don't Back Down"
Mammoth WVH, "Think It Over" Lyrics
One by one
Remembering a brighter sun
All you love will fall away
Away
I can't go back
Not everything is built to last
Give everything if I could ask
If it meant anything to you
Wait
Why can't I move on?
Hey
Why'd you take so long
To think it over?
Cold regret
Remembering the words you said
Hold your breath and slip away
Away
Just wake up
Not everything will be this tough
Don't ever think it's not enough
If it meant anything to you
Wait
Why can't I move on?
Hey
Why'd you take so long?
Don't wake me up
I'd rather not be bothered by the truth
And you again
One by one
Remembering a brighter sun
All you love will fall away
Wait
Why can't I move on?
Hey
Why'd you take so long?
Wait
Why can't I move on?
Hey
Why'd you take so long?
To think it over
To think it over
To think it over