Wolfgang Van Halen has debuted a pair of new songs — "Think It Over" and "Don't Back Down" off the debut Mammoth WVH album, due June 11.

These two tracks follow the touching first single, "Distance," which will appear on the record as a bonus track, and its followup, "You're to Blame." Offering further insight on the highly-anticipated album, "Think It Over" is a more laid back affair with a melodic, pop edge, while "Don't Back Down" relies on aggression, speedier tempos and pile-driving rhythms.

Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) and listen to both songs toward the bottom of the page.

Mammoth WVH will be released through EX1/Explorer Music Group and pre-orders can be placed here.

Van Halen, who played all instruments and sang on each one of the album's 14 tracks, debuted his live band in a February performance of "Distance" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song was released last year shortly after the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen, and was intended to be a standalone single. The music video featured footage of Wolfgang and Eddie from his infancy through the present day.

Mammoth WVH, "Don't Back Down" Lyrics

Breathe it in

All the madness around you

Feelin' like it's the end of days

Thrown aside

Now you know that you want to

They don't know better anyway Yeah!

Everybody's goin' crazy

Yeah!

Won't be long until we're dead and gone A revival

Another reprisal

Hurry up

Better not be late

Time to go

Need to know that you're in this

Take a stand

Don't hesitate Yeah!

Everybody's goin' crazy

Yeah!

Won't be long until we're dead and gone (Hold on)

Don't back down

Just don't back down

Don't back down

Just don't back down

(Hold on)

Don't back down

Just don't back down

Don't back down

Just don't back down (Hold on)

Don't back down

Just don't back down

Don't back down

Just don't back down

(Hold on)

Don't back down

Just don't back down

Don't back down

Just don't back down Spew the hate

Ain't it great now that we're through?

Eyes are open

You've made your case

Now you're done

I don't think that you need to

They won't know Yeah!

Everybody's goin' crazy

Yeah!

Don't you look away

Yeah!

Everybody's goin' crazy

Yeah!

Won't be long until we're dead Dead and gone

Dead and gone

Mammoth WVH, "Don't Back Down"

Mammoth WVH, "Think It Over" Lyrics

One by one

Remembering a brighter sun

All you love will fall away

Away I can't go back

Not everything is built to last

Give everything if I could ask

If it meant anything to you Wait

Why can't I move on?

Hey

Why'd you take so long

To think it over? Cold regret

Remembering the words you said

Hold your breath and slip away

Away Just wake up

Not everything will be this tough

Don't ever think it's not enough

If it meant anything to you Wait

Why can't I move on?

Hey

Why'd you take so long? Don't wake me up

I'd rather not be bothered by the truth

And you again One by one

Remembering a brighter sun

All you love will fall away Wait

Why can't I move on?

Hey

Why'd you take so long? Wait

Why can't I move on?

Hey

Why'd you take so long? To think it over

To think it over

To think it over

Mammoth WVH, "Think It Over"