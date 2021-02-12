Wolfgang Van Halen Debuts Full Mammoth WVH Band on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

It's a big week for Wolfgang Van Halen, who just revealed details of Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut album, released the new song "You're to Blame" and now he can cross off making the late night TV debut for his band as the group performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 11).

The late night showcase gave Van Halen a chance to show off his new band, with bassist Ronnie Ficarro, guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan and drummer Garret Whitlock filling out the group. For the performance, Mammoth WVH played "Distance," the song that Wolfgang wrote as a tribute to his relationship with his father Eddie Van Halen. As the group played, bits of the "Distance" video aired on a screen behind the band.

"Distance" was the introductory piece of music from Mammoth WVH last fall, issued not long after the death of Eddie Van Halen. While initially meant as a stand alone track, the song has been included as a bonus cut on the forthcoming Mammoth WVH album.

The record will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group / EX1 Records. Pre-orders are available here.

Having made their TV debut, Mammoth WVH will next appear on NBC's Today Show on Feb. 19.

Mammoth WVH, "Distance" (Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live)