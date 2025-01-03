Man Arrested for Stabbing at Metalcore Concert in Texas

A recent metalcore show taking place in San Antonio included an altercation between audience members in which one man was accused of stabbing another man multiple times.

According to local station KSAT, 36-year-old John Guerrero was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old fellow patron at the Paper Tiger concert venue in San Antonio last Friday (Dec. 27).

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10PM on Friday night with the officers finding the victim just outside the venue's entrance with multiple stab wounds to his body. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was expected to recover.

The Paper Tiger was hosting a metalcore concert headlined by Life Cycles, with sets from Fear of Loss, Voracious Contempt, Crossways 3000 and Public Threat also on the bill.

According to the report, witnesses pointed out Guerrero as the alleged assailant. He reportedly still had a knife on him at the time he was taken into custody.

Court records indicate that Guerrero was booked on Saturday morning (Dec. 28) and he was later released that evening after paying $100,000 bond.

Guerrero is expected to return to court for a hearing on the matter scheduled for March 3. A news report from local station KENS 5 can be viewed. below.

