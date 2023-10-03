A Man Crashed a Car Into a Police Station While Blasting Guns N’ Roses

A man crashed a car into a police station in New Jersey in late September while blasting Guns N' Roses, according to the officers who were at the scene [via North Jersey]. The individual is currently facing several charges, as they believe he deliberately drove the vehicle into the building.

The collision occurred at the Independence Township Police Department on Sept. 20. Surveillance footage shows an SUV crashing into the building, but the 34-year-old man also reportedly drove the vehicle into the garage door of a nearby home beforehand. Fortunately, no one was injured in either of the crashes, though one of the officers was nearly struck by the SUV when it crashed into the police department.

The report states that after smashing through the building, the man, whose name is John Hargreaves, got out of the vehicle and raised his hands, apparently in celebration, as Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction hit "Welcome to the Jungle" blared from the car's speakers. The footage from the incident doesn't contain the music, but you can still see it for yourself below.

Though officials haven't discovered the Hargreaves' motive for the crashes, he supposedly drove into the nearby home in Liberty Township in attempt to harass the homeowner. The officers believe he then chose the police station as his next target because of its proximity to the home.

Hargreaves was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and a weapons count, and may also be charged with terrorism, aggravated assault and causing widespread injury or damage as a result of the collisions. As of Oct. 1, he was still in custody at the Warren County Correctional Center, according to ABC. If he's convicted of terrorism, he faces 30 years to life in prison.

