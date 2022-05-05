Man Plays Part of Every Slipknot Album Track on Guitar + Drums in 6 Minutes

If you've seen Slipknot live, you know their performance can be a well orchestrated full on assault. Now imagine trying to take that and condense the band's entire recorded album catalog down into a six minute pummeling taking place on two musical instruments. That's what Szymon Walak has done in his latest social media challenge, pulling off all six Slipknot albums on guitar and drums over the course of a six-minute medley.

"I've been working on this movie for a long time. When I was 12 and heard Slipknot for the first time, their music changed my life and this is a tribute to them," says the musician, who takes pieces of every song from every album and wraps it all up in a crushing, high energy medley that rarely lets up, proving to be quite a test of not only his playing but also his editing skills as he melds a video presentation together alternating between the two instruments.

It probably won't surprise you to find out that Walak also works in music for a career, serving as a lighting designer and operator for fellow musician Kasia Lins, while also plying his drum and guitar skills and doing some producing as well.

For gearheads taking a closer look, Walak has detailed his equipment used during this video in the description, where he also offers a time code of when each Slipknot album starts. For those wondering, Slipknot's Vol. 3 album gets the most airtime within the medley, clocking in at 1:13 seconds, while Iowa is the shortest, covered within just :50 seconds.

This is not the first time that Walak has shown his dedication to a band's catalog. Some may remember when his pulled off a 10-minute Korn chronology video also featured here on Loudwire. You can see some of his other works via his Instagram and YouTube channels.

And while Szymon's two instrument coverage of the band's album catalog is impressive, you can see "the 9" deliver their pummeling sets in full on tour. The next leg of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow kicks off May 18 in University Park, Pennsylvania. See all dates and get your ticketing info here.

All Slipknot Studio Albums on Guitar + Drums in 6 Minutes