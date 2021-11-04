Maneskin have earned an official signifier of their popularity in the United States — a platinum record.

The Italian rockers' hit single "Beggin'" was given the award for a million U.S. certified units by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday (Nov. 2). It's Maneskin's first RIAA certification.

The song has already been certified platinum in Australia, Austria, Greece, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, though each country has different sales requirements for a platinum award.

"Beggin'" is a cover of the Northern soul song first made famous by American pop group The Four Seasons in 1967. Maneskin's version initially emerged on their 2017 EP, Chosen, but it only became a fixture in the U.S. this year. It now sits at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and No. 14 on the Hot 100.

"Mammamia," Maneskin's most recent single, debuted last month at No. 21 on the Hot Rock and Alternative chart, where "Beggin'" is currently at No. 2.

Loudwire previously explored Maneskin's growth. The band — vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio — won 2021's Eurovision Song Contest in May, representing their home country with "Zitti e Buoni."

After that success, they released "I Wanna Be Your Slave," a tune that helped bring rock back to U.K. airwaves and hit U.S. charts as well. Maneskin have released two full-length albums so far, 2018's Il Ballo Della Vita and this year's Teatro D'ira: Vol. I.

"We are just four friends doing what we love," David told British Vogue when considering all the band's triumphs this year, "and we hope it continues like that."

De Angelis added to AltPress, "I think the main thing we want to express is really the freedom because, especially here, there are not many rock bands. And since we started playing together, we've always been told, 'This is not going to work. Rock music is not a thing in Italy. No one listens to it. It's dead.'"

Below, listen to Maneskin's "Beggin'" followed by the band's recent performance of the song on The Tonight Show, which was their U.S. television debut.

Maneskin, "Beggin'"

Maneskin, "Beggin'" (Live on The Tonight Show - Oct. 26, 2021)