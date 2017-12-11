Marilyn Manson vs. A Perfect Circle – Cage Match

It was a nice run for Motionless in White and their single “Necessary Evil,” but Marilyn Manson’s “KILL4ME” just knocked off the three-time winners and will advance to face a new opponent. The darkly sexy ultimatum of a song has turned a number of heads and will seek to extend a win streak into 2018, as this will be the final Cage Match of the year.

A Perfect Circle enter the Cage Match with their first single from their first new album in over a decade. “The Doomed” chugs along with ominous intensity, marching forth with determination, pulling back for the occasionally twinkling breakdown only to jump right back into the fray and build it all up again. The track will appear on their 2018 release.

Both tracks made our year-end 25 Best Hard Rock Songs of 2017, so we’ve got a tough pairing here for sure. Take a listen to both Marilyn Manson’s “KILL4ME” and A Perfect Circle’s “The Doomed” in the players provided and let us know which song you’d like to see advance in this Loudwire Cage Match.

(This Cage Match will run through Dec. 18 at 2PM ET. Fans can vote once per hour! So come back and vote often to make sure your favorite song wins!)

Marilyn Manson, “KILL4ME”

A Perfect Circle, “The Doomed”