Mark Hoppus Played +44 Songs on Animal Crossing and It Was 2006 All Over Again: Watch

In a joyous throwback to 2006, Mark Hoppus just shared some awesome videos of him playing +44 songs on Animal Crossing.

As part of a Twitch stream with his son, Jack, Hoppus played the +44 tracks “Lycanthrope” and “Baby Come On,” as well as some older blink-182 material in the form of “Wasting Time,” taken from the band’s 1995 LP Cheshire Cat, and “Apple Shampoo” from ’97 classic Dude Ranch.

Check out the videos of Hoppus playing each song on Animal Crossing below:

“Lycanthrope”

“Baby Come On”

“Wasting Time”

“Apple Shampoo”

Last week, Hoppus revealed on Instagram that he is such a fan of Animal Crossing that he even has his own amiibo. You can check that out below as well:

Away from his Animal Crossing streams, Hoppus has been busy with music in recent months, helming the production desk for metalcore heroes Atreyu’s upcoming seventh album and follow-up to 2018’s In Our Wake.

Ex-blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, meanwhile, has been teasing the return of his ‘00s side-project with Travis Barker, Box Car Racer, after posting a picture of their sole album’s artwork on social media. Circa Survive’s Anthony Green has stated that he’d been keen for a collaboration were the band to return.

For those scene fans who are also into Animal Crossing, Note To Scene recently put together a piece which contains QR codes for all your favorite bands in the game.

The likes of Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and A Day to Remember are all included, allowing you to decorate your world with artwork from some seriously iconic albums in the scene.

