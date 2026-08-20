Travis Barker became upset with the producers of his new documentary after they suggested he tried getting back on a plane for the first time since a near-fatal crash.

The Blink-182 drummer was a passenger on a plane in 2008 that crashed during takeoff, killing four of the six people on board.

What Documentary Producers Said to Travis Barker

Barker was a recent guest on the And The Writer Is... podcast. The appearance was part of a promotional effort hyping up the new Hulu doc, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Throughout the documentary, Barker talks about his life, including how he continued to avoid flying following the fiery plane crash. The final scene shows Barker entering a plane for his first flight since the 2008 incident.

READ MORE: 30 Photos of Travis Barker's Unbelievable Tattoo Transformation Through the Years.

During the podcast, Barker said producers initially struggled to come up with an ending.

"The producers of the documentary came to me, and they said, 'Do you think you could just like walk on a plane and that's the ending of our story, or like we have you at the airport and you're staring at a plane like you're going to fly?'"

Barker explained he had no interest in being anywhere near an airport due to what he experienced during the deadly plane crash.

"I literally physically couldn't walk near a plane," he added.

How Travis Barker Responded to Producers' Request to Fly

The conversation with producers didn't sit well with Barker who felt like he was being asked to do something he wasn't capable of doing. He considered the documentary "dead" after being asked in 2017.

"I said the doc can come out when I'm dead one day, but it's dead to me."

At that time, Barker was "content" with never flying again, even if it meant long periods on boats and trains when touring internationally with Blink-182. He later reconsidered the producers' request and instead decided to use it as a "challenge."

"Part of me was like, 'Fuck you for even trying to pitch that to me for my ending.' And then part of me was really upset at myself that I don't fly and it has such power over me. And it has so much power over my family and my kids and none of us fly."

WATCH: Travis Barker on And The Writer Is...

Barker kept the idea of flying again to himself as he continued to suffer from what he described as "survivor's guilt." He started to see similarities between the situation and how he had approached trying to be "straight edge" and abstain from drugs and alcohol when he was younger.

"I think the same kid when I was growing up that was straight edge for a number of years that didn't want to drink, didn't want to smoke ... that same part of me was like 'not flying is not going to happen."

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Keep reading for a closer look at Travis Barker's transformation through the years through his massive collection of tattoos.