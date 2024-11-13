Mark Zuckerberg and rapper T-Pain have teamed up to record a rock version of a classic hip-hop song, taking on Lil' Jon & The East Side Boyz' "Get Low." But why? Well, there's actually a sweet reason behind it.

Mark Zuckerberg + T-Pain = Z-Pain

First off, yes, we are talking about THAT Mark Zuckerberg, the same one who co-founded Facebook and the parent company Meta. In the case of the new song, Zuckerberg and T-Pain have stripped back this classic Lil' Jon song with a more acoustic guitar arrangement similar to Dynamite Hack's cover of "Boyz in the Hood."

Much like T-Pain has utilized auto-tune over the years, Zuckerberg too has some vocal enhancement through auto-tune.

Zuckerberg also revealed in a social media post on Instagram announcing the song that they've even copped the name "Z-Pain" for their collaboration. Take a listen to Z-Pain's cover of "Get Low" below.

Z-Pain, "Get Low"

Why Did Mark Zuckerberg Want to Cover "Get Low"?

Despite the song's rather raunchy lyrics that can be heard so much clearer through Zuckerberg's take, the Facebook honcho explained that he recorded the song as an anniversary gift for his wife.

Sharing an old photo from when the couple were first dating, he explains, "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Love you P."

The multi-slide posting from Zuckerberg also shares footage and photos of his pairing with T-Pain working out the song and listening back in the studio.