Mastodon’s Brent Hinds Announces New Band With Matt Pike, Says He Hated Touring With Disturbed

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds announced on the Jasta Show that he’s started a band with Sleep / High on Fire riff lord Matt Pike. He also spoke about his least favorite tour, opening for Disturbed on the 2008 Mayhem Festival.

Hinds and Pike revealed they were cooking something up in early 2020, posting a photo together on Dirty B Hinds’ Instagram account. We now know that it’s a full-on band. “I wrote way more songs that I chose not to put on the [new Mastodon] album because me and Matt Pike are starting a band together and we’re gonna work an album up and I’m gonna use a lot of that stuff for that. I kinda held back on purpose.”

When asked about the yet-to-be-named project’s sound (roughly 46 minutes into the interview) Hinds claimed the end result will be heavy, trippy and bluesy. Plus, Hinds and Pike are planning to make their first music video together in either December or January.

Jamey Jasta also asked (roughly 20 mins in) Brent if he had any bucket list tours left, to which Hinds replied, “No. I did a lot of tours I didn’t want to do though, like Disturbed and all that Mayhem stupid bullshit. [Homophobic slur] ass shit. You gotta fuckin’ open up for Disturbed. You gotta play to people that like Disturbed.”

When Jasta asked Hinds if Disturbed’s fans were receptive of Mastodon, Hinds continued with a dry sense of humor, “It was the Mayhem Fest, you know, just a fuckin’ bunch of drunk Americans. They’re receptive to anything, I imagine. There’s tons of tours I want to do, but there’s most tours… our first tour for Relapse was with Dying Fetus and some other fucking band. It was horrible. I didn’t want to do that tour.”

Mastodon’s newest album, Hushed and Grim, was released Oct. 29 via Reprise Records. Like a majority of Mastodon’s discography, Hushed and Grim has received very positive reviews from fans and critics.