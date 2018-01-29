These are the best of times for Mastodon. Fresh off last night's Grammy win for Best Metal Performance, the veteran band will hit the road in late spring with Primus.

It should be a rather unique pairing, with Mastodon continually breaking new ground and Primus being on the more experimental side as well. "We are so excited to be hitting the road with Primus, they're one of our favorite bands! This tour is going to be a blast! Don't miss it, let's get weird," state Mastodon, summing up what fans should expect.

Mastodon will be promoting their Emperor of Sand album, which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys. While they didn't win that category, Mastodon did earn their first Grammy win for Best Metal Performance for the song "Sultan's Curse" off the disc. In a nice moment for metal as a whole, drummer Brann Dailor stated during his acceptance, "Thank you to Judas Priest and Black Sabbath for creating this kind of music that we call home."

Primus, meanwhile, received raves for their 2017 album, The Desaturating Seven. The disc marked the return of drummer Tim Alexander, playing with the band for the first time on record since 1995's Tales From the Punchbowl. The seven-song disc features the tracks "The Seven" and "The Scheme."

The tour gets underway May 6 in Denver at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, with shows booked all the way into July. Ticket pre-sales for the run start this Wednesday (Jan. 31) at 10AM local time, with the public on-sale starting Friday (Feb. 2) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing info, check here.

Mastodon / Primus 2018 North American Tour

May 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 08 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

May 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom (on sale 2/3)

May 11 - Austin, Texas @ 360 Amphitheater

May 12 - Rogers, Ark. @ WAL-MART Amphitheater

May 14 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Theater (on sale 2/3)

May 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

May 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Fox

May 18 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Ntelos Pavilion

May 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Amphitheater

May 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 22 - Reading, Pa. @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Sandtander

May 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Art Park Amphitheater

May 25 - Glen Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena

May 26 - Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

May 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Penns Landing

June 01 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Lot

June 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier 6 Pavilion

June 03 - Coney Island, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater

June 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ LC Pavilion

June 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Northerly Island (on sale 2/3)

June 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

June 09 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater

June 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Lawn

June 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

June 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Myth

June 15 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

June 16 - Camenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl (on sale 2/3)

June 21 - Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

June 23 - Bend, Ore. @ Le Schwab Amphitheater

June 25 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

June 28 - Avila Beach, Calif. @ Avila Beach Amphitheater

June 29 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theater

June 30 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino

July 02 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Salt Air Pavilion

July 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Event Center

July 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater

July 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ SD State - Open Air Theater

July 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theater

