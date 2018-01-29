Grammy Winners Mastodon to Hit the Road on North American Tour With Primus
These are the best of times for Mastodon. Fresh off last night's Grammy win for Best Metal Performance, the veteran band will hit the road in late spring with Primus.
It should be a rather unique pairing, with Mastodon continually breaking new ground and Primus being on the more experimental side as well. "We are so excited to be hitting the road with Primus, they're one of our favorite bands! This tour is going to be a blast! Don't miss it, let's get weird," state Mastodon, summing up what fans should expect.
Mastodon will be promoting their Emperor of Sand album, which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys. While they didn't win that category, Mastodon did earn their first Grammy win for Best Metal Performance for the song "Sultan's Curse" off the disc. In a nice moment for metal as a whole, drummer Brann Dailor stated during his acceptance, "Thank you to Judas Priest and Black Sabbath for creating this kind of music that we call home."
Primus, meanwhile, received raves for their 2017 album, The Desaturating Seven. The disc marked the return of drummer Tim Alexander, playing with the band for the first time on record since 1995's Tales From the Punchbowl. The seven-song disc features the tracks "The Seven" and "The Scheme."
The tour gets underway May 6 in Denver at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, with shows booked all the way into July. Ticket pre-sales for the run start this Wednesday (Jan. 31) at 10AM local time, with the public on-sale starting Friday (Feb. 2) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing info, check here.
Mastodon / Primus 2018 North American Tour
May 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
May 08 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
May 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom (on sale 2/3)
May 11 - Austin, Texas @ 360 Amphitheater
May 12 - Rogers, Ark. @ WAL-MART Amphitheater
May 14 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Theater (on sale 2/3)
May 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
May 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Fox
May 18 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Ntelos Pavilion
May 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Amphitheater
May 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 22 - Reading, Pa. @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Sandtander
May 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Art Park Amphitheater
May 25 - Glen Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena
May 26 - Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
May 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Penns Landing
June 01 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Lot
June 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier 6 Pavilion
June 03 - Coney Island, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater
June 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ LC Pavilion
June 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Northerly Island (on sale 2/3)
June 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
June 09 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater
June 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Lawn
June 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
June 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Myth
June 15 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
June 16 - Camenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl (on sale 2/3)
June 21 - Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park
June 23 - Bend, Ore. @ Le Schwab Amphitheater
June 25 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
June 28 - Avila Beach, Calif. @ Avila Beach Amphitheater
June 29 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theater
June 30 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino
July 02 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Salt Air Pavilion
July 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Event Center
July 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater
July 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ SD State - Open Air Theater
July 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theater
