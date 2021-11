The Fox Theater in Oakland has a killer upcoming lineup!

Don't miss Mastodon and Opeth with special guest Zeal & Ardor on Dec. 2 plus Dream Theater with special guest Arch Echo on Feb. 6! Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Get your tickets and view the full calendar at TheFoxOakland.com.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OAKLAND'S FOX THEATER.