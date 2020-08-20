Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk Members + More Cover Filter’s ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’

Hey man, we've got another star collective calling their shot with a new quarantine cover of the Filter classic, "Hey Man, Nice Shot." This grouping, going under the moniker Bracing for Impact, features members of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under.

Royal Tusk's Daniel Carriere has the unenviable task of taking on the Richard Patrick scream vocal and doing quite well with it. He's joined in this socially-distanced collaboration by Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Stone Sour bassist Johny Chow, Dragged Under guitarist Ryan "Fluff" Bruce and In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne. Have a look at their video for the collaborative cover below.

Carriere appeared to get the ball rolling on this cover, while Royal Tusk's YouTube account is hosting the video.

"Hey Man, Nice Shot" was the breakout single for Filter off the band's 1995 debut album, Short Bus. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, hit No. 19 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and had a video that was in rotation at MTV.

Bracing for Impact, "Hey Man, Nice Shot" (Filter Cover)