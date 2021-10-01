Mastodon Debut Catchy But Mournful New Song ‘Teardrinker’
Mastodon's first-ever double album, Hushed & Grim, is approaching fast and the band has now debuted a music video for "Teardrinker," the second single.
"Teardrinker" and the previous single, "Pushing the Tides," appear back-to-back in the middle of the record and both offer plenty of perspective, underscoring Mastodon's knack for depth and dynamism in their songwriting.
The first taste of Hushed & Grim set an aggressive tone, but "Teardrinker," which comes ahead of "Pushing the Tides" in the track sequencing, has a danceable vibe and yacht rock flair, but it's all draped in misery, despite how catchy that mournful guitar lead is. Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor trade off vocally, showcasing soul-stirring emotion with each passing line.
Watch the music video for "Teardrinker," directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera, at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.
Hushed & Grim drops Oct. 29 on Reprise Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Catch Mastodon on their co-headlining U.S. tour with Opeth as well as special guest Zeal & Ardor later this year at these stops.
Mastodon, "Teardrinker" Lyrics
Within a bruised heart
I’ll just say when
Just one time before
It will come again
Little voice inside
Inside my head
Tell me when it’s time to turn around again
All appears to fade away
I can see your face
And I feel the pain
And I feel the shame that I have let you down again
People everywhere
Not a drop to drink
Not a dare to think about the damage I have done
Try to give up what weighs
What weighs you down
The only control you have is all your own
Do I fit the pieces together again
Or do I leave them lying on the floor
All appears to fade away
I can see your face
And I feel the pain
And I feel the shame that I have let you down again
People everywhere
Not a drop to drink
Not a dare to think about the damage I have done
Leaving you behind
Is the hardest thing I’ve done
Asking where did I go wrong
I wonder what all of this makes
Does fortune favor the bold
I only know that leaving you
Was the hardest thing
To cut and run
Mastodon, "Teardrinker" Music Video
Mastodon, Hushed and Grim Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Pain With an Anchor"
02. "The Crux"
03. "Sickle and Peace"
04. "More Than I Could Chew"
05. "The Beast"
06. "Skeleton of Splendor"
07. "Teardrinker"
08. "Pushing the Tides"
09. "Peace and Tranquility"
10. "Dagger"
11. "Had It All"
12. "Savage Lands"
13. "Gobblers of Dregs"
14. "Eyes of Serpents"
15. "Gigantium"