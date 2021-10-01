Mastodon Debut Catchy But Mournful New Song ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon's first-ever double album, Hushed & Grim, is approaching fast and the band has now debuted a music video for "Teardrinker," the second single.

"Teardrinker" and the previous single, "Pushing the Tides," appear back-to-back in the middle of the record and both offer plenty of perspective, underscoring Mastodon's knack for depth and dynamism in their songwriting.

The first taste of Hushed & Grim set an aggressive tone, but "Teardrinker," which comes ahead of "Pushing the Tides" in the track sequencing, has a danceable vibe and yacht rock flair, but it's all draped in misery, despite how catchy that mournful guitar lead is. Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor trade off vocally, showcasing soul-stirring emotion with each passing line.

Watch the music video for "Teardrinker," directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera, at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Hushed & Grim drops Oct. 29 on Reprise Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Catch Mastodon on their co-headlining U.S. tour with Opeth as well as special guest Zeal & Ardor later this year at these stops.

Mastodon, "Teardrinker" Lyrics

Within a bruised heart

I’ll just say when

Just one time before

It will come again

Little voice inside

Inside my head

Tell me when it’s time to turn around again All appears to fade away I can see your face

And I feel the pain

And I feel the shame that I have let you down again

People everywhere

Not a drop to drink

Not a dare to think about the damage I have done Try to give up what weighs

What weighs you down

The only control you have is all your own

Do I fit the pieces together again

Or do I leave them lying on the floor All appears to fade away I can see your face

And I feel the pain

And I feel the shame that I have let you down again

People everywhere

Not a drop to drink

Not a dare to think about the damage I have done Leaving you behind

Is the hardest thing I’ve done

Asking where did I go wrong

I wonder what all of this makes

Does fortune favor the bold

I only know that leaving you

Was the hardest thing

To cut and run

Mastodon, "Teardrinker" Music Video

Mastodon, Hushed and Grim Album Art + Track Listing

Reprise Records

01. "Pain With an Anchor"

02. "The Crux"

03. "Sickle and Peace"

04. "More Than I Could Chew"

05. "The Beast"

06. "Skeleton of Splendor"

07. "Teardrinker"

08. "Pushing the Tides"

09. "Peace and Tranquility"

10. "Dagger"

11. "Had It All"

12. "Savage Lands"

13. "Gobblers of Dregs"

14. "Eyes of Serpents"

15. "Gigantium"