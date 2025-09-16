Matt Cameron Shares Reason He Left Pearl Jam + Update on Final Soundgarden Album

Matt Cameron recently shared the reason he left Pearl Jam earlier this year and an update on the final Soundgarden album.

The drummer spoke with Billboard a few weeks ahead of Soundgarden's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During the conversation, he spoke about his legacy with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam and shed some light on his position with both of them.

Why Did Matt Cameron Leave Pearl Jam?

Cameron announced his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years in early July. He and the band both issued statements but didn't elaborate on the reason for his departure. The drummer shared a bit about the decision during the interview with Billboard, noting that he "gave them a lot of notice" and has spoken with Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard since.

“I was having some issues with [Pearl Jam’s] three-hour shows and constant touring and stuff,” he continued. “That’s definitely an art form unto itself, to be able to do those types of shows... I’m at a point now where I want to do a face-melting 70-minute set and that’s kind of what I’m focusing on right now.” Pearl Jam have not yet revealed Cameron's replacement.

When Will Soundgarden Release Their Final Album?

Soundgarden were working on their seventh studio album in 2017 when Chris Cornell died. After several back-and-forth lawsuits with the singer's widow Vicky Cornell, the remaining members of the band confirmed they'll complete and release the record with the files Cornell had saved before his death.

“There were a couple schools of thought, like, ‘Hey, let’s put out a single.’ I think eventually we decided we want to make sure the whole thing is completed before we start releasing singles. I’m excited for people to hear it," Cameron said.

The band doesn't currently have a timeline for the release but Cameron revealed they're more than halfway done with it and Kim Thayil is currently working on his guitar parts. We also know that there are eight songs in the batch they'd been working on.

“Emotionally it’s been extreme highs and extreme lows,” the rocker shared.

“Hearing [Cornell’s] voice on these powerful hard rock songs is the most empowering thing in the world for me. Then I listen to his voice soloed up when I’m working on stuff, or if Kim or Ben is working on something, and it all comes back to the fact that he’s not with us and he left us in a way that has so many questions. It’s been gut-wrenching but at the same time very empowering.”

How Does Matt Cameron Feel About the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

This will be Cameron's second time being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after he was honored with Pearl Jam back in 2017. He acknowledged that it's been an honor both times, but being inducted with Soundgarden has slightly more meaning to him personally.

READ MORE: 12 Bands Considered Pioneers of Grunge

“I helped build Soundgarden from the ground up and I helped create the sound, I think, a little bit more than I did with Pearl Jam, which was definitely more of an established thing that I came into. So in that sense (Soundgarden’s induction) is a little more meaningful for me as an artist and musician and songwriter to go in with a band that I helped establish itself," he explained.

Who Will Be Involved With Soundgarden's Rock Hall Induction?

Perhaps the biggest question Soundgarden fans have is who will sing with the band in place of Cornell during the ceremony in November, but that has not yet been announced. The last vocalist they played a show with was Shaina Shepherd in late 2024 at a benefit concert in Seattle.

Original bassist Hiro Yamamoto, who left Soundgarden in 1989 and was replaced by Jason Everman and later Ben Shepherd, will be involved in the induction as well.

"It’s just been really exciting to gather up all these people we worked with over the years that helped us create the band, create our legacy and it’s going to be a really great night,” Cameron said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will air live on Disney+.