The 2024 edition of the When We Were Young festival is set to take place in mid-October in Las Vegas, but some aren't too happy with the lineup. A guitarist took to social media to call it "insane" that his band, From First to Last, hasn't been asked to play the festival after another artist was just added to the lineup.

The When We Were Young account on X shared a post earlier this week confirming that Taking Back Sunday had just been added to the roster. My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, The All-American Rejects, Coheed and Cambria, Underoath and many more are also slated to perform at the event, and each band will play one of their classic albums in full. Taking Back Sunday will play their 2002 album Tell All Your Friends.

From First to Last guitarist, whose name is Matt Good and is also a producer for a handful of bands, quoted the festival's post on X and wrote, "It's literally insane no one has ever asked From First to Last to play this. I feel like I'm being gaslit lol."

Fans also seemed rather surprised that From First to Last have apparently never been considered for the festival, which is generally comprised of bands who rose to fame in the 2000s.

"NEVER asked? Holy shit. I always just assumed y'all have declined. WWWY Fest what are you doing?!?!? Dear Diary is fucking legendary. The epitome of the scene in the early 2000’s," one fan responded to Good's post.

"It makes me so sad. When I saw the premise of this festival you guys were the first band I thought of. If FFTL was on the bill I would have flown in all the way from Brazil just for this because no way in hell I’d miss a chance to see you guys live again," another fan said.

The festival also received criticism when the full lineup was first revealed back in November, with fans citing a lack of performers who are women. Only five acts in the entire lineup of over 50 featured women.

When We Were Young 2024 will be held Oct. 19 and 20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets are available at this location.