Fans + Artists Criticize Lack of Women on When We Were Young 2024 Festival Lineup
Earlier this week, the When We Were Young festival unveiled more than 50 artists for the 2024 lineup, with almost all of them playing a classic album in full. While that sent a shockwave through the scene, so did the apparent lack of diversity on the bill and, as artists and fans have pointed out, women in particular.
Of the 50-plus representatives of "the scene," just five acts feature women in their lineup. And of those five, one of them (3OH!3) features a woman (Jess Bowen) who is a touring member of the group.
Scene Queen, one of the scene's rising new stars whose feminist lyrics are a welcome dose of empowerment, calls out the lack of women artists on the 2024 lineup on X (formerly Twitter), saying it is "jarring" to see such little representation.
Pop/country singer-songwriter and vocalist of the scene favorites Hey Monday Cassadee Pope agrees, commenting, "I gasped when I saw. There's zero effort. Pretty disappointing."
Directly below, every artist set to perform at next year's festival are listed, with acts featuring at least one woman in bold.
With one quick scroll, the eye test alone supports the claims of others (which can be seen further down the page) who express dismay over the bill's diversity, shouting out a number of acts which feature women that the fest could have also booked.
When We Were Young Festival 2024 Lineup
*artists with women in the band in bold
3OH!3, Want
A Day to Remember, Homesick
Alesana, The Emptiness
The All-American Rejects, The All-American Rejects
Anberlin, Never Take Friendship Personal
Armor For Sleep, What to Do When You Are Dead
Atreyu, The Curse
August Burns Red, Constellations
Basement, Colourmeinkindness
Bayside, Bayside
Cartel, Chroma
Chiodos, All's Well That Ends Well
Cobra Starship, ¡Viva la Cobra!
Coheed and Cambria, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness
Dance Gavin Dance, Mothership
Dashboard Confessional, Dusk and Summer
The Distillers, Coral Fang
The Devil Wears Prada, Plagues
Emery, The Weak's End
Escape The Fate, This War Is Ours
Fall Out Boy, Various albums
The Forecast, In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen
Four Year Strong, Enemy Of The World
Hawthorne Heights, The Silence in Black and White
Jimmy Eat World, Bleed American
L.S. Dunes, TBD
The Maine, Can't Stop Won't Stop
Mayday Parade, A Lesson in Romantics
Mom Jeans, Best Buds
Motion City Soundtrack, Commit This To Memory
Movements, Feel Something
My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade
Nada Surf, Let Go
Neck Deep, Life's Not Out to Get You
New Found Glory, Sticks And Stones
Pierce The Veil, Collide with the Sky
Pretty Girls Make Graves, The New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Don't You Fake It
Saosin, Saosin
Saves the Day, Stay What You Are
Say Anything, …Is a Real Boy
Senses Fail, Still Searching
Silverstein, Discovering the Waterfront
Simple Plan, No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls
Sleeping With Sirens, Let's Cheers To This
The Starting Line, Say It Like You Mean It
State Champs, The Finer Things
Story Of The Year, Page Avenue
Thursday, Full Collapse
Underoath, They're Only Chasing Safety
The Used, In Love and Death
We The Kings, We The Kings
The Wonder Years, The Greatest Generation
What Other Artists + Fans Are Saying About the Lack of Women on 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup
