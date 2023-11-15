Fans + Artists Criticize Lack of Women on When We Were Young 2024 Festival Lineup

Earlier this week, the When We Were Young festival unveiled more than 50 artists for the 2024 lineup, with almost all of them playing a classic album in full. While that sent a shockwave through the scene, so did the apparent lack of diversity on the bill and, as artists and fans have pointed out, women in particular.

Of the 50-plus representatives of "the scene," just five acts feature women in their lineup. And of those five, one of them (3OH!3) features a woman (Jess Bowen) who is a touring member of the group.

Scene Queen, one of the scene's rising new stars whose feminist lyrics are a welcome dose of empowerment, calls out the lack of women artists on the 2024 lineup on X (formerly Twitter), saying it is "jarring" to see such little representation.

Pop/country singer-songwriter and vocalist of the scene favorites Hey Monday Cassadee Pope agrees, commenting, "I gasped when I saw. There's zero effort. Pretty disappointing."

Directly below, every artist set to perform at next year's festival are listed, with acts featuring at least one woman in bold.

With one quick scroll, the eye test alone supports the claims of others (which can be seen further down the page) who express dismay over the bill's diversity, shouting out a number of acts which feature women that the fest could have also booked.

When We Were Young Festival 2024 Lineup

*artists with women in the band in bold

3OH!3, Want

A Day to Remember, Homesick

Alesana, The Emptiness

The All-American Rejects, The All-American Rejects

Anberlin, Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor For Sleep, What to Do When You Are Dead

Atreyu, The Curse

August Burns Red, Constellations

Basement, Colourmeinkindness

Bayside, Bayside

Cartel, Chroma

Chiodos, All's Well That Ends Well

Cobra Starship, ¡Viva la Cobra!

Coheed and Cambria, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness

Dance Gavin Dance, Mothership

Dashboard Confessional, Dusk and Summer

The Distillers, Coral Fang

The Devil Wears Prada, Plagues

Emery, The Weak's End

Escape The Fate, This War Is Ours

Fall Out Boy, Various albums

The Forecast, In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen

Four Year Strong, Enemy Of The World

Hawthorne Heights, The Silence in Black and White

Jimmy Eat World, Bleed American

L.S. Dunes, TBD

The Maine, Can't Stop Won't Stop

Mayday Parade, A Lesson in Romantics

Mom Jeans, Best Buds

Motion City Soundtrack, Commit This To Memory

Movements, Feel Something

My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade

Nada Surf, Let Go

Neck Deep, Life's Not Out to Get You

New Found Glory, Sticks And Stones

Pierce The Veil, Collide with the Sky

Pretty Girls Make Graves, The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Don't You Fake It

Saosin, Saosin

Saves the Day, Stay What You Are

Say Anything, …Is a Real Boy

Senses Fail, Still Searching

Silverstein, Discovering the Waterfront

Simple Plan, No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls

Sleeping With Sirens, Let's Cheers To This

The Starting Line, Say It Like You Mean It

State Champs, The Finer Things

Story Of The Year, Page Avenue

Thursday, Full Collapse

Underoath, They're Only Chasing Safety

The Used, In Love and Death

We The Kings, We The Kings

The Wonder Years, The Greatest Generation



What Other Artists + Fans Are Saying About the Lack of Women on 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup