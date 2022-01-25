When We Were Young Adds Third 2022 Festival Date

The When We Were Young Festival, an emo paradise featuring more than 60 bands including My Chemical Romance and Paramore, has added a third date after tickets for the first two individual events sold out. A third installment is now set to take place on Oct. 29, 2022 at the same venue, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

While the first pair of festival shows were set back-to-back on Oct. 22 and 23, this third festival is booked for the following weekend with only a slight tweak to the massive bill. Alex G is set to replace Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not return for a third appearance.

Organized by Live Nation, the fest also came under scrutiny due to the catastrophe at the live event company's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last year that left 10 dead and many more injured due to security failures, among other things. An investigation into these issues are currently underway and Live Nation is also facing several lawsuits as a result of the tragedies that occurred. The entertainment company released a statement in response and pledged that safety of fans, artists and staff is "thoroughly planned for."

Tickets for the When When Were Young Festival have been in high demand (hence the third show) and countless fans were left stuck in a digital queue for hours as they awaited for their opportunity to secure entry into what is largely being dubbed a dream lineup for any scenester.

A pre-sale will begin on Jan. 31 at 10AM PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes at the festival website. Just make sure you don't accidentally visit a similar website domain that was purchased by the band I Set My Friends on Fire, who made the move in retaliation to not being invited to play at the festival.

Any remaining tickets still available after the pre-sale will be on sale to the general public beginning on Jan. 31 at 2PM PT.

View the complete lineup directly below.

When We Were Young Festival — Third Show Lineup

My Chemical Romance

Paramore

AFI

The Used

Bring Me the Horizon

Taking Back Sunday

Dashboard Confessional

Alkaline Trio

Manchester Orchestra

A Day to Remember

Pierce the Veil

I Prevail

The Story So Far

Dance Gavin Dance

The All American Rejects

Boys Like Girls

Carseat Headrest

Sleeping With Sirens

Knocked Loose

Jxdn

Avril Lavigne

Motionless in White

Black Veil Brides

Ice Nine Kills

Senses Fail

Bayside

Silverstein

Palaye Royale

Mayday Parade

The Maine

Neck Deep

Bright Eyes

Jimmy Eat World

Atreyu

Acceptance

Story of the Year

Mom Jeans

Nessa Barrett

The Starting Line

Thursday

Anberlin

Armor for Sleep

Glassjaw

PRVIS

Poppy

Saosin

TV Girl

We The Kings

Hawthorne Heights

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Wonder Years

Royal and the Serpent

3OH!3

Lil Huddy

State Champs

Four Year Strong

The Ready Set

Kittie

Horrorpops

The Linda Lindas

Meet Me @ the Altar

Prentiss

The Garden

Alex G

