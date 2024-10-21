When We Were Young Festival Merch Filled With Band Name Typos

Some fans who attended the 2024 edition of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas over the weekend are spotting some spelling errors in the band names listed on their newly-purchased merch. And it's not just limited to one particular shirt.

In a Reddit thread, fans have started weighing in on the mistake-filled merch and displaying some of the errors from the merch that they purchased at the event.

What's In a Name?

There appeared to be two shirts in particular that fell victim to not going through a spellcheck, though other errors on assorted merch were reported as well.

"La duxes. Amor for sleep. Moveuments. All amercian rejects. New and glory. We are in the crowd. Sleeping with siriens. These are all the ones I saw. Holy fuck someone dropped the ball. This is bad bad," noted one person on the thread.

In fact, those caught on the two T-shirts included The All-Amercian Rejects, New and Glory, We Are In the Crowd, Sleeping With Siriens, Movevments, Amor for Sleep, LS Dunes and Daisy Grendade.

One fan also noted in the thread, "Zip up hoodie has 'Movements' on there twice. After comparing to the Spaceman shirt we found that with the duplicated 'Movements,' it still had 60 bands listed which led us to discover Senses Fail is not on the Zip up hoodie."

Another person noted, "I got the long sleeved one with the purple WWWY logo and the only typo I’ve found is 'Amberlin.'"

See examples posted to Reddit below:

What Fans Are Saying

Speculation about the widespread errors on the merch definitely had fans talking.

"This makes me think they got the design for super cheap on Fiverr or something. That many mistakes makes me think the designer doesn’t know English. They probably paid someone like $30," noted one person.

"Siriens and movevments. dude they had almost a whole year to get these right. WWWY, hire me as your editor," chided another person.

"This is weirdly hilarious and also pathetic but honestly we are in the crowd has me cackling," added a commenter finding the humor in it all.

"I know people are just calling everything they don’t like “AI” now but I would expect ai to spell correctly and not transpose or add random letters," one person pondered.

Another leaned into a potential conspiracy theory, noting, "My theory is it was on purpose, there's just no way that many mistakes get through to production on accident. 'Too kool for skool' type of design." They apparently weren't the only one, as yet another person commented, "What if this was done on purpose to get people to talk about the festival merch? this is too many typos to be a mistake."

"I love how the typos are inconsistent across shirts, that's really chef's kiss," pointed out one fan.

Others just embraced it for the glorious fail it was. "TBH I want one with the typos," said one person, while another added, "I didn’t intend to buy any merch but the typos make me actually want it lmao."

The 2024 edition of the When We Were Young festival concluded over the weekend with My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy headlining the festivities.