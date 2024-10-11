The All-American Rejects Bow Out of When We Were Young Fest, Issue Statement

The All-American Rejects are feeling a bit dejected as the band has had to call off their planned When We Were Young Festival appearance next week.

The group were one of many acts on this year's bill that were playing special album-honoring sets over the course of their planning performance.

Why Are All-American Rejects Bowing Out of When We Were Young Festival?

The band shared their dismay over having to cancel, but revealed that the reason for the decision was due to a change in accommodations for their show that was brought about by new management in the When We Were Young festival organization.

In a message to fans on social media, the group stated the following:

It is with deep sadness and disappointment that we have to announce that we will not longer be playing When We Were Young Festival next weekend. We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue. We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron. We'd like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make magic happen. With love,

Ty, Nick, Mike and Chris

According to previous promotion for the festival, the group was set to revisit their self-titled 2002 debut album for the performance. The When We Were Young Festival is still set to go on Oct. 19 and 20 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds. Ticketing info can be found at the festival website.

The All-American Rejects in 2024

While the special show at When We Were Young is no longer taking place, the band is in the process of wrapping up their 2024 touring. They'll now finish with their Oct. 12 performance at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix this weekend.

The band recently released their cover of the '90s Harvey Danger smash "Flagpole Sitta." The video can be seen below.

The All-American Rejects, "Flagpole Sitta"