Scene Queen (Hannah Collins) eviscerates sexual abusers in the music industry in her new song "18+." She says she wrote it specifically to be controversial.

The new artist is courting that controversy to expose what advocates have called a pattern of enabling and profiting off sexual predators in music, something Rolling Stone pointed out. Abuse accusations speckle the industry, The Conversation noted, especially in the wake of #MeToo. That's no different in rock and metal.

Down toward the bottom of this post, read the lyrics to Scene Queen's "18+" and watch the music video.

"I wrote '18+' to be controversial, and I hope that's what I've achieved," Scene Queen explains.

"When I wrote the song, I made it my mission to make something that sounds like an intense personal call-out but also broad enough that it covers an entire epidemic within the scene," she continues. "Having people arguing over which band I might be upset with, arguing over security measures taking place in the scene, or even arguing whether the lyrics are good or just borderline unsettling is the exact point of the song — to get people talking about what we've refused to talk about in the scene the last 10 years."

Scene Queen adds, "When I left the scene around 2015 — because it no longer felt like a safe space for women — I swore that if I ever came back I would make it my mission to set fires until it was safe. … Predatory behavior is something that has been happening in the scene for years and still happens now."

As for the reception, Scene Queen tweeted, "Streaming wise: This is my biggest song by far and I want to cry. Thank you for caring about shit like this. 16 year old me wouldn’t have believed this many people cared about a song like this. I truly am in shock rn."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available. Please contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) at 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673). A portion of the net profits from Scene Queen's "18+" will be donated to the organization.

Scene Queen, "18+" Lyrics

Fuck the scene, I'm the queen Headline spot goes to the abuser

Half my idols are fucking losers

If I'm the bitch just starting rumors

What about the dogs turned into groomers

Good bands save their fans

Oh I laugh at the irony

Shit heads get off on blatant mysogyny

I'll go full ice pick lobotomy

If I see one more notes app apology I'm sick of good people getting overlooked

If a bitch wants to be famous tell em write a better hook, pussy Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+

Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+ 18+, 18+

Get those children off your bus

18+, 18+

Get those children off you're busted If nice guys finish last,

Then a stadium tour is a victory lap

If the shoe fits, shove it up your ass

Does prison come with an AA pass? Slap on the wrist

No one gives a shit

It is what it is, it is what it is

Slap on the wrist

No one gives a shit

Too old for this, get it? Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+

Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+ 18+, 18+

Get those children off you're busted I'm sick of good people getting overlooked

If a bitch wants to be famous tell em write a better hook, pussy Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+

Pink wristbands on the guest list

Bras hanging on the bus

Yeah you get a lot of girls, but not one is 18+ 18+, 18+

Get those children off your bus

18+, 18+

Get those children off you're busted It's not that fucking hard

Shame on you

Scene Queen, "18+" Music Video