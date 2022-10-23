Here Are Some of the Funniest Reactions to When We Were Young Day One Being Canceled

Yesterday (Oct. 22), the long-awaited When We Were Young Festival was set to kickoff in Las Vegas. Nev. Unfortunately, high winds forced organizers to cancel the Day One performances, which understandably resulted in plenty of amusing – if also angry – reactions on various social media platforms.

For example, one Facebook user commented, “So now we’ve had Fyre Fest and Wind Fest. I can’t wait to see what happens at Earth and Water fest,” while another wrote: “Feeling sad like i did when i was young ….Maybe this IS the event..!!!”

Meanwhile, Twitter responses were just as humorously agitated. One user surmised: “Lol spirit Halloween is probably plotting how to take over when we were young already.” Another person had an edgier take: “’When We Were Young’ cancelled, was it exposed for trying to hook up with a much younger music festival.”

Of course, the festival is still scheduled to continue today (Oct. 23), with the line-up including Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World, The All-American Rejects, Atreyu and Poppy (among others).

How do you feel about the inaugural day of When We Were Young being canceled? Are you interested in attending next year's festival? Let us know!