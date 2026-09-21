Drummer Matt Sorum recently admitted that he's open to the idea of Velvet Revolver reuniting with a new singer.

The supergroup formed in 2002 and was essentially a spin-off of Guns N' Roses, as the lineup featured Slash and Duff McKagan in addition to Sorum, as well as Dave Kushner on rhythm guitar and late Stone Temple Pilots vocalist Scott Weiland. They were a short-lived project and only released two albums, but Sorum believes they could regroup with someone else behind the mic.

Speaking with the Massachusetts radio station 100 FM The Pike, Sorum discussed the recently-released Sound & Vision Live album that he produced, which features performances by an all-star lineup of rock and metal musicians honoring Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale was one of the voices featured on the album, particularly on a cover of Bad Company's 1975 song "Shooting Star."

"I think people are going to be blown away," Sorum praised of Hale's performance. "Obviously she's got her band, but this particular song when you hear the way she sings it — even Geezer Butler came up to me and said, 'That's the best singer I've heard since'."

Lzzy Hale with Matt Sorum, Phil X, Robert DeLeo, Stevie Salas & Mike Mangan, 'Shooting Star' (Bad Company Cover)

Toward the end of the conversation, radio host Mike Hsu circled back to Sorum's comments about Hale and asked if he'd ever consider getting Velvet Revolver back together with her on vocals.

"Yeah. I mean come on, I'd do it," the drummer responded before joking that he doesn't know what "those other two guys" have going on, in reference to Slash and McKagan.

READ MORE: What Happened to Velvet Revolver?

Velvet Revolver released two albums during their existence: 2004's Contraband and 2007's Libertad. They parted ways with Weiland in 2008 after tensions came to a head and they planned to bring in a new vocalist, but nothing ever panned out. Then Slash and McKagan returned to Guns N' Roses in 2016 after over two decades.

Check out the full discussion below.

Matt Sorum Is Open to Velvet Revolver Reuniting With a New Singer

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