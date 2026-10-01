Halestorm's Lzzy Hale has offered her thoughts upon the ongoing "Cornell 7" rape case that's been in the news. She addressed not only those directly involved with the assault, but also those who were alerted within a group chat who did nothing in terms of reporting it.

Prosecutors in New York have recently reopened an investigation into the alleged gang rape that was reported to have taken place at a Cornell University fraternity back in 2024 after a new civil lawsuit was filed. While there are seven men who were alleged to have taken part in the assault, there was messaging shared within a fraternity group chat that alerted other members of the action taking place.

What Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Said in Response to the 'Cornell 7' Case?

In a post on her Instagram account, the Halestorm vocalist shared her outrage over the actions taken by those involved directly in the assault as well as those who failed to take action after learning what was happening.

"If you are the kind of man who thinks it's ok to reduce another human being to nothing more than something you can stick your d*ck into .... there is something severely wrong with you. You are not a 'promising young man,' you are a sick monster that needs to be punished and prevented from having contact with other humans," shared the vocalist.

READ MORE: 10 Unforgettable Lzzy Hale Moments

She went on to say, "And if you are the kind of man who stands idly by while witnessing a r*pe (yes even if you saw it in a group chat you are still a witness to that r*pe), and choose to do nothing/say nothing ... you are NOT 'the good guy' you are an accessory to the sexual assault and also need to be brought to justice, because we don't want your kind walking among us either."

The singer then added, "And if you are in a position of power to hold these men accountable for their actions and e do nothing, take their side, or let them off with a fucking 'writing assignment,' you should be stripped of your power and privilege of walking among us."

Hale joins a growing list of celebs who have used their platform to voice their outrage. Actresses Mariska Hargitay and Florence Pugh, actors Josh Gad and Hudson Williams and politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also spoken out publicly on the "Cornell 7" case.

What Did Nova Twins Say About Male Violence Toward Women?

Nova Twins, while not directly addressing the Cornell 7 case, also recently shared a missive speaking out against the "epidemic of violence against women."

In a post on Instagram, they shared the following:

We're living through an epidemic of violence against women. It makes us sick seeing the countless horrors women endure and the lack of justice or care that follows. No woman feels safe. When society and the law let men get away with harassment and abuse, the cycle continues. We can't go anywhere without scanning our surroundings for danger. We second guess every move and every interaction with a man, too often resorting to flattery just to get out of a threatening situation. We're sick of hearing, 'She shouldn't have got so drunk,' 'She shouldn't have walked home at night,' 'She shouldn't have worn that skirt.' How about men shouldn't fucking rape? We rarely see men rally for women's safety. Instead we hear, 'Not all men.' This won't end until men take accountability. If you're a man reading this: you're not a 'nice guy' if you turn a blind eye when your friends make violent, degrading comments. You're not a nice guy if you make a woman uncomfortable. and then say, 'I'm only joking.' Nice guys aren't cowards. They call out violent behaviour when they see it. They aren't embarrassed to call themselves feminists. They walk away from friends who excuse this. And they stand up for ALL women, of every ethnicity and background. If you're really a man, stand up for women.

They captioned the post, "We invite all our male friends to speak up and stand with us."

What Is the "Cornell 7" Case About?

A woman identified in the legal documents as "Jane Doe" shared that on the night of Oct. 19, 2024, she was allegedly raped by seven men from Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity. She was a 20-year-old undergrad at the time of the alleged incident.

In the filing, the plaintiff claimed that she had left her sorority sisters on a walk home to visit a friend in the Chi Phi house. She claims that she was intoxicated upon arriving at the house and was later subjected to additional drugging and rape while being unable to provide consent to the actions taking place.

In her new civil lawsuit, she alleges that in the aftermath of the incident, the university had failed to protect her or impose a suitable punishment for the men involved. After the incident occurred, it was revealed that the men that stood accused were asked to submit essays on what had happened and in some cases that stood as the most primary form of punishment.

At the time of the incident, "temporary suspensions and other restrictive measures" were taken by the university. Eventually two of the men alleged to have been involved were expelled. The XI chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity was also closed and it has been barred from campus since 2024.

One of the other components of the case has been that others were aware of the incident though not directly taking part. According to The BBC, prosecutors were provided with images of the fraternity's Snapchat group conversations by the Cornell University Police Department in November of 2024.

Within the shared text with others on the chain, it was revealed that a "free" sexual encounter was taking place and listed the time.

Why Is the Case Being Reopened?

According to The BBC, the prosecutor at the time of the original case shared that his office had concluded, based on the woman's statements to authorities, that the circumstances did not meet the legal bar to pursue charges against the alleged perpetrators.

But there has been additional attention brought to the case of late. Cornell's newspaper editorial board named the defendants in the case in a Sept. 21 article headlined, "Cornell Won't, We Will." This followed the Jane Doe in the case filing her civil lawsuit against the university on Sept. 16.

Cornell has stated that they welcome a grand jury hearing and pushed back against claims that they did not punish those involved. They've also agreed to allow an independent investigator to examine the case.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

Below, see 20 rock and metal songs with social messaging.