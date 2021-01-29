Max Cavalera Launches New Death Metal Band With His Son

Sepultura / Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy legend Max Cavalera has started yet another new band, Go Ahead and Die, this time blending death and thrash metal with some extra influence from punk rock and early Celtic Frost.

Along with Max’s son Igor Amadeus Cavalera, Khemmis / Black Curse drummer Zach Coleman rounds out the new power trio. "One of a kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude!” Max raves. “Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman inspired me! Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Go Ahead and Die have signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the current home of Soulfly and Killer Be Killed.

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states, "We are beyond excited to sign with Nuclear Blast. They are definitely the right choice for this colossally heavy record. G.A.A.D. will deliver fast-paced, hate-fueled energy that hasn’t been heard in years.”

Zach Coleman adds, "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It’s a mix of old school (think ’89 era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what’s going on around us. Protest and Survive!"

Nuclear Blast comments: “For such a heavy, brutal, and pissed-off record; GO AHEAD AND DIE will leave any Metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine fuck off attitude that speaks about today’s horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in Metal and we are happy to be part of the journey.”

Fans of Cavalera’s many projects can follow Go Ahead and Die on Facebook. News on the band’s debut album will be revealed soon.